Cowboys news: Tony Romo is enjoying his life post-retirement calling the Super Bowl

Romo living his best life is a great sight.

“I liked watching Tony Romo a ton,’’ Mahomes said. Romo is now the one watching Mahomes. He’ll be the lead analyst for CBS as the Kansas City quarterback tries to lead his team to victory over San Francisco in Super Bowl LVIII. In the seven years since he took his last snap for the Cowboys, Romo has carved a prominent niche for himself in the broadcast world. That doesn’t mean he’s not polarizing. Some find his quirky approach to analyzing the game refreshing and engaging while others complain that it lacks consistent insight. Romo hears the criticism. Asked if it gets under his skin, he chuckles before answering. “I was the quarterback for the Cowboys for many years,’’ he said. “These are small potatoes.’’ Not much bothers Romo these days. At the age of 43, the undrafted athlete out Eastern Illinois who went on to fame with the Cowboys has a high-profile job covering the sport that made it all possible with a family and lifestyle he adores. What’s not to like? “This is probably my favorite time in life right now,’’ he said.

Must be nice.

The NFL has a repeat champion for the first time in 19 years. The Kansas City Chiefs, with a third Super Bowl triumph in five seasons, cemented the league’s modern-day dynasty with a 25-22 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This one, the same as the last two for Kansas City and its superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, came with a stirring second-half comeback and, this time, with some late heroics in overtime. Jake Moody’s 27-yard field goal on the first possession of overtime put the 49ers ahead 22-19, but the Chiefs responded with a 13-play, 75-yard drive and won it on 3-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Mecole Hardman. It was but the latest must-have drive for Kansas City, a team that has built a reputation behind Mahomes as most dangerous when holding the ball last. The Chiefs trailed 19-16 with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter when they marched 75 yards in 11 plays and Harrison Butker kicked a 29-yard field goal. The key play on the drive came on a third-and-7 with 16 seconds left, when Patrick Mahomes hit Travis Kelce on a crosser for a 22-yard gain that set the Chiefs up for the easy kick. It’s the fourth Super Bowl win for the Chiefs franchise and the third for the team under coach Andy Reid, who joins Bill Walsh and Joe Gibbs in a tie for third-most all-time. Only Bill Belichick (six) and Chuck Noll (four) have more.

The defense will certainly be different. Fans have to hope it is a positive “different.”

But as the Dallas Cowboys finalize the plan to bring back Zimmer to their coaching staff as the defensive coordinator, Irvin is fired up ... about Zim’s coming “calm’’ approach. “Calm,’’ Michael? Zim? The coach who Darren Woodson says it about to “shock the system’’ at The Star? How so? “Mike Zimmer will bring a more calm approach,” Irvin said to TMZ, “and he’ll make every team walk the ball down the field.” By “calm,’’ Irvin means that the Dallas defense - which he characterizes as a risk-taking bunch under previous defensive coordinator Dan Quinn - will not need to do so going forward. None of this is “ripping’’ Quinn; what he did here on the way to earning the head coaching job in Washington was fantastic. But in the opinion of the Cowboys legend and Hall of Famer Irvin, Zimmer’s style might be even more “complementary’’ because given Dallas’ offensive prowess - head coach Mike McCarthy’s team finished No. 1 in scoring in the NFL last year - defensive risks aren’t necessary.

What is the biggest position of need for Dallas in the 2024 draft?

A new offensive tackle is needed as a priority When looking at many of the different mock drafts that appear at this time of year in the build-up to the real thing, many have the Dallas Cowboys acquiring a new offensive tackle. It is not surprising, as the franchise is set to have a number of players enter free agency in the position, including Tyron Smith. This has led to many believing that Troy Fautanu or JC Latham could be selected with the No. 24 pick, as the organization will need to fill the gap that could be left. Both prospects are big men (both over 6’ 4” and 315+ pounds) and can move better than their frames would suggest they should. Alternatively, it has been noted that a new cornerback could be potentially needed, with Stephon Gilmore entering free agency, too. An inside linebacker has also been noted as a potential position to address, as the team must add size and physicality to the position. Of course, given that the franchise was one of the best in the NFC this season — despite their playoff blowout — it does not seem too obvious where the holes are. However, with free agency likely to be disruptive, Jones, McCarthy, & Co. will need to make sure they address any positions that are needed.

Speaking of the offense line.

Zack Martin | Age: 33 | Cap Hit: $28,500,000 – 11.5% | UDFA: 2025 Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) Entering the final year of his contract, Cowboys All-Pro right guard Zack Martin takes home the second biggest piece of pie on the roster. With a $28.5 million cap hit, Martin’s contract was reworked in August to give possibly the greatest player at the position a number worthier of his status. While his mini-holdout gave the player a deserved raise, Dallas tucked almost $13.5 million of his cap hit into three void years beginning in 2025. Any future restructuring of his contract enlarges the hit on void years. The nine-time Pro Bowl and seven-time All Pro player’s future plans comes with question marks. Is it too early to think of life without Martin, or could he be a player Dallas looks to extend and possibly gain more cap space? Martin will turn 34 in late November and gave up the most sacks (4) and pressures (22) he has ever allowed in a season. On the other hand, Martin is still playing at an elite level, even if he is starting to show he is human after all.

A few names to consider if the Cowboys want to save some money at the RB position.

2. Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts Another solid back who stepped in for his teams’ original starter (Jonathan Taylor for half of the season) Zack Moss put together 794 rushing yards and five touchdowns on a career high 183 carries this season. Moss is a superior receiving threat to Edwards. In 2023, Moss caught 27 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns. The former third-round pick of the Bills, Moss is exceptional in the screen game specifically. This could benefit Dak Prescott, as the Cowboys’ screen game has been non-existent in recent years. Moss, 26, still has good years ahead of him and he showed just how explosive he could be. According to Spotrac, his market value going into 2024 stands at $4.5 million per year. He only made $1.5 million in 2023, so the Cowboys might be willing to honor a demand in the two-year, $5 million range. It would be risky to have Moss as the RB1 in this offense, but 2023 proved he can be a serviceable backup with starting upside. He’d be an ideal change-of-pace back for whomever the Cowboys identify as their starting rusher.

Waiting until after free agency to work out a deal would severely limit the available cap space. This is the correct move.

It has long been assumed that the Dallas Cowboys will be rather busy in the time leading up to this deadline as they have some contractual matters to take care of. While the new league year beginning will not impact the contractual situations of CeeDee Lamb (currently entering the final year of his deal) or Micah Parsons (eligible for an extension for the first time), there are other Cowboys players who will need to be retained. If the Cowboys do want to have salary cap space to keep these players (Tyron Smith and Stephon Gilmore come to mind), or add new ones, then they are going to have to do something about quarterback Dak Prescott. As it stands Dak is entering the final year of his deal with the team and carries a salary cap charge of roughly $60M. Something has to be done. The Cowboys can either strike a new deal with Dak Prescott that will get him paid, or they can restructure his contract and let him hit free agency in 2025. While we can sit here and debate the merits of any idea, Ian Rapoport on the NFL Network expects that Prescott and the Cowboys will have a new deal in place ahead of free agency. And in the report he mentions it should be a new deal.

