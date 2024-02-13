2024 Dallas Cowboys mock draft: Post-Super Bowl edition

The Kansas City Chiefs 25-22 overtime Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers officially closes the 2023 NFL season. With that, the offseason for all 32 teams around the league is now underway.

Today, we thought we'd have a little fun by doing a mock draft for the Dallas Cowboys using the Pro Football Network draft simulator. In this mock draft, we explore the possibility of the Cowboys trading down for extra draft capital.

*TRADE* Falcons send 2.43, 3.74, 4.019 to Cowboys for 1.24

2.43 - OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Jordan Morgan is probably a player who is in consideration at No. 24 for the Cowboys, so being able to trade back and still be able to get him at this point in the second-round is a win-win. Not only do they select their blindside protector, and Tyron Smith's replacement for the foreseeable future, but they were able to add extra draft capital as well.

Morgan is among the second-tier tackles in the 2024 draft class. He has plenty of potential at LT, but he is yet the sum of all his parts. He has some technical things he needs to work on, but as far as talent and skill set is concerned, he checks all of the boxes. He and Tyler Smith could be a formidable duo on the left side of Dallas' OL.

Every Jordan Morgan 1-on-1 from the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/0cMa1Rccn6 — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) February 2, 2024

2.56 - CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State

The Cowboys have a need to upgrade and add depth at the cornerback position. Trevon Diggs will be working his way back from a season-ending knee injury and Stephon Gilmore may or may not be re-signed, Jourdan Lewis is also a free agent, leaving DaRon Bland as the only CB Dallas can depend upon right now. Even if Gilmore returns, that doesn't necessarily mean the Cowboys shouldn't draft a CB early.

The 6'2", 200-pound former Iowa State CB could be exactly what the Cowboys need and be a near perfect fit in Mike Zimmer's defense. His defensive scheme requires his corners to play pretty much on an island in man-to-man coverage. Press-man coverage is one of T.J. Tampa's strengths. He gets in the hip pockets of WRs in sticky coverage and is disruptive at the catch point.

A little bit of some good on good right here with TJ Tampa of Iowa State versus Adonai Mitchell. Tight cover here on the slot fade from Tampa, I actually think Mitchell's late push helped create some late separation. Good hand fighting between these two.pic.twitter.com/Ha4RwtdM5Z — Nick Martin (@themicknartin) February 6, 2024

3.74 - DT McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

One of the biggest changes going from a Dan Quinn defense to a Mike Zimmer one is the latter prefers the bigger-bodied, space-eating defensive tackles along his defensive front. With Jonathan Hankins and Neville Gallimore both potentially leaving via free agency, the cupboard is pretty bare at the DT position for that type of player, with the exception of maybe Mazi Smith, who will probably be asked to bulk up once again.

McKinnley Jackson is just short of 6'2" and tips the scales at around 320-pounds. He's no stranger to doing the dirty work along the interior of the defensive line as a big-bodied, space-eater. That's a role he played during his time at Texas A&M and it's the same role he could play with the Cowboys under Mike Zimmer as a new one-technique if/when Jonathan Hankins leaves in free agency.

Nose tackles generally don’t pop off stat sheet but Texas A&M game-wrecker McKinnley Jackson’s (6015v, 320v, 33 3/4 arm) explosive traits are obvious when you put on .



A&M coaches say nobody messes with Jackson & NFL scouts will love how he’s wired.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/86Mp4zdvBl — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 9, 2023

3.87 - RB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

The Cowboys were a middle-of-the-road rushing offense in 2023 and could possibly be losing both their top two running backs to free agency this offseason. They're expected to go younger and cheaper at the position, either through free agency or the 2024 NFL Draft, or possibly both.

In Jaylen Wright, the Cowboys would be adding one of the most explosive and talented running backs in the entire 2024 draft class. He is still flying somewhat under the radar, but that will likely change after he puts on a show at the Scouting Combine. He is a complete three-down back with the prototypical size (5'11", 210) to be a RB1 in the league.

I believe Tennessee RB Jaylen Wright has the best contact balance and yards after contact of any back in this class. pic.twitter.com/PuO1lkTvTX — Brandon Lejeune (@DevyDeepDive) February 6, 2024

4.109 - OC Tanner Bortolini, Wisconsin

Things look less than promising that the Cowboys will offer Tyler Biadasz a second contract. Letting him walk in free agency creates a significant hole in the middle of their offensive line. They don't currently have a starting-caliber replacement on the roster and the free agent options they would entertain don't offer much of an upgrade, if any, over Biadasz.

First Travis Frederick, then Tyler Biadasz. If you connect the dots, Tanor Bortolini (6'4", 314) could be the next starting center from Wisconsin for the Dallas Cowboys. Like his predecessors before him, Bortolini has that ingrained Badger nastiness to his play. His versatility to play OC or OG is a plus as is his experience (played nearly 2,000 snaps in college).

The Senior Bowl is loaded with OL this year and one I’m excited to see is Wisconsin’s Tanor Bortolini. Moves well and is a classic nasty Badger lineman.



Potential IOL riser in the 2024 NFL Draft class. Experience at both center and OG. pic.twitter.com/MuGj9WdPlh — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 17, 2024

5.172 - RB Jawhr Jordan, Louisville

With the extra draft pick picked up from the trade with the Atlanta Falcons, the Cowboys can afford to double dip at the running back position. This aligns with them going younger and cheaper at the position to hopefully replace the production they could be losing if Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle leave via free agency.

Jawhar Jordan is lightning in a bottle any time he touches the ball. He is on the smaller side (5'10", 185), but is very similar to the Miami Dolphins 2023 third-round pick (84th overall) De’Von Achane. Both players are undersized for the position so durability will always be a concern. Playing in a platoon with Jaylen Wright would ease those concerns and give Dallas an explosive/dynamic RB duo.

Why is Jawhar Jordan not getting any hype for the 2024 NFL Draft?



In a weak class of running backs, he displays arguably the most speed and explosiveness. Similar to De'Von Achane in a lot of ways. pic.twitter.com/7c1syEJ9nY — Leo Sells (@leo_sells) January 15, 2024

6.212 - S Mark Perry, TCU

Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson are likely the starters in 2024 after being re-signed to extensions last season. And while there is depth behind them, it's largely unproven. On top of all of that, it's going to be interesting to see how Dallas' new DC Mike Zimmer ends up using them in his typical two-high safety look. In his scheme, the safeties are basically interchangeable.

Dallas may be looking to add another body to the mix who might fit into what Mike Zimmer prefers a little more at the position. It could be why they met with Mark Perry at the Shrine Bowl. The former TCU safety would add a little more versatility to the back end of the Cowboys secondary. He can play as a single-high, in the slot, or as a box safety.

Some good stuff on Day 1 from TCU S Mark Perry. Verified 6’0”, 213, versatile defender with good eyes/instincts.



He’s met individually with the Giants, Cowboys, Bears, Panthers, Texans and Colts, among others, early on at @ShrineBowl, per source. pic.twitter.com/FxYdBDJ0Jw — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 28, 2024

7.230 - LB Darius Muasau, UCLA

It's no secret the linebacker position was arguably the weak link of the Dallas Cowboys defense last season. DeMarvion Overshown's return from his season-ending knee injury should help boost the depth, however, Leighton Vander Esch's most recent injury could force him into an early retirement. That could make LB a top priority to address either in free agency or the draft.

Ideally we would love to draft a linebacker much sooner, however, landing Darius Muasau at this point in the draft could be a steal. He is a five-year starter at both Hawaii and UCLA and has played over 3,600 career snaps. He checks a lot of the boxes Mike Zimmer looks for in a starting MLB and could potentially challenge for a starting role early on in his rookie season.

Thought UCLA’s Darius Muasau really helped himself throughout the week at the East-West Shrine Bowl.



Fitting to see him bring that thumping style into the game: pic.twitter.com/8WtVbhLX4i — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) February 2, 2024

7.241 - WR Joshua Cephus, UTSA

The Cowboys wide receiver position could look much the same as it did in 2023 with the exception of Michael Gallup, who could become a salary-cap casualty. That means Dallas would need some of their younger and less proven WRs to step up, but they flashed the ability to do just that last season. Adding another body to the mix to add competition at any point in the draft isn't out of the question.

When watching Joshua Cephus' film, he showcases a CeeDee Lamb-like skill set. From his tall, linear frame, his ability to play inside or out, and the way he was utilized at UTSA is very reminiscent of Dallas' current No. 88. The 6'3", 185-pound WR checks nearly all the boxes the Cowboys look for in developmental receivers and he could be a potential hidden gem here for them in the seventh round.