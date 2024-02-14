The Super Bowl is officially over and everyone is finally starting to move on to the 2024 season. While we are reaching a point where we might wonder what we are doing this for given the Kansas City Chiefs’ ability to win everything, odds are that there will be someone other than them raising the Lombardi Trophy a year from now. Do not bet against Patrick Mahomes, though.

On the subject of odds as they stand in our current moment, Kansas City does not even have the best ones to take home next year’s title. Those belong to the San Francisco 49ers.

Where does everybody else besides this year’s Super Bowl participants fall? Here is how our friends at DraftKings have things laid out in mid-February:

The Cowboys are near the top in odds and actually have the third-best among NFC teams. They are tied for third with the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers.

Both the 49ers and Detroit Lions appear more favored to climb football’s ultimate mountain than Dallas, and it is hard to argue with that right now given that those were the two teams who faced off in the NFC Championship Game.

A lot can, and will, change about all of these teams throughout the course of free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft so time will tell how Dallas is viewed in a few months time. For now though, who is interested in taking these odds?