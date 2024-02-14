NFC East news: Former Cowboy Ken Norton Jr. hired in Washington, Eagles’ star denies requesting trade

Norton previously worked with HC Dan Quinn in Seattle.

The Washington Commanders coaching staff is beginning to take shape. Head coach Dan Quinn has reportedly hired Bobby Johnson to be the offensive line coach and Ken Norton Jr. as the linebackers coach, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. Washington also added John Pagano to the defensive staff, according to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright. Johnson was previously the New York Giants’ offensive line coach for the last two seasons. He was fired after the 2023 season after the Giants led the league with 85 sacks allowed. Norton Jr. was previously on the same staff with Quinn on the Seattle Seahawks as the linebackers coach (2010-2014) before becoming the Las Vegas Raiders’ defensive coordinator (2015-2017). He then returned as the Seahawks defensive coordinator (2018-2021) but was let go after four seasons. Pagano was previously with the Denver Broncos as the outside linebackers coach (2020-2021). He also has experience as a defensive coordinator from stints with the Los Angeles Chargers (2012-2016) and Raiders (2017).

The Eagles’ star pass rusher understands it’s a business, but doesn’t want to leave.

Super Bowl Sunday ended up being notable for Eagles fans with news that the organization gave Haason Reddick permission to seek a trade. It appeared as though Reddick was unhappy toward the end of the 2023 season, but the EDGE defender clarified the situation on Tuesday, noting that he didn’t ask for a trade and actually wants to work out an extension to stay in Philly. “I would like to get an extension done here at home. At no point did I ever tell the organization I want to be traded,” Reddick said, according to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report. “This is home for me. I was born and raised here. Two of the most fun years playing football in my life came here. I’ve cherished being an Eagle.” Reddick has one year left on his deal with the team, with none of his remaining contract money guaranteed. While the Philly native reiterated that he never asked for a trade, he also admitted that he understands it’s all a business, and he’s prepared for whatever is next. The Eagles were aware of the top defender needing a new contract, which led to them informing Reddick’s team that they could explore trade options. Although, that’s also far from the team actively working to unload their sack-leader. It’s reassuring that Reddick actually wants to stay in Philly long-term, especially given how impactful he’s been for the defense through his two years with the team. His frustrations at the end of last season were more than a little justified, notably so when Matt Patricia had the pass-rusher dropping back in coverage rather than getting after QBs. While the Eagles still have Josh Sweat under contract and rookie Nolan Smith on a rookie deal, to say the defense would be as dynamic without Reddick would be foolish. The Eagles have to know this, but are likely still hoping to get him back at a reasonable price. Letting Reddick explore trade options might show the DE what his value would be in free agency, which would give both sides a better picture of how they might move forward together.

