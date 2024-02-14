Cowboys news: Mike Zimmer will be ‘tough, but fair’ with his players

Former members of the Dallas Cowboys describe what the team is getting in Mike Zimmer.

“He’s a great man and he’s a phenomenal football coach,” said former Cowboys defensive end and current ESPN analyst Marcus Spears, who played for Zimmer for two seasons. “Tough but fair and he cares about his guys. It was great to play for Zim even when he cursed me out.” Bill Parcells did not know Zimmer when he took over as Cowboys head coach in 2003, but it did not take him long to like him. A lot. “He’s a coach’s son, and I always liked that because they lived it at the dinner table when they were young,” Parcells said. “[Bill] Belichick was the same way. That’s the kind of guys they were. But I got to like Mike and we’ve become good friends.” They continue to talk frequently, and Parcells takes credit for getting Zimmer involved in horse racing. But their bond came in football. Parcells favored the 3-4 scheme, but when he came to Dallas, they had personnel for a 4-3 defense and they finished No. 1 in the NFL in 2003. By 2005, Parcells moved the defense to a 3-4, and in that draft the Cowboys selected future Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware, Spears, linebacker Kevin Burnett, defensive end Chris Canty and defensive tackle Jay Ratliff.

The Dallas Cowboys tried to poach a division rival’s coach who is familiar with Mike Zimmer.

The Cowboys’ interest in interviewing Giants defensive line coach Andre Patterson for a lateral move across the NFC East was rebuffed Tuesday, a source confirmed to The Post. ESPN first reported that an interview request was denied, but the message might have been translated in more informal conversations before permission was sought. Either way, inject a new subplot into the rivalry, which has seen 13 wins by the Cowboys in the past 14 meetings. The interest comes as no surprise given that new Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer employed Patterson for the length of his eight-year stay as Vikings head coach. Patterson worked his way from defensive line coach to co-defensive coordinator to assistant head coach under Zimmer. But the Giants weren’t about to let Patterson leave. Certainly not after he helped develop tackle Dexter Lawrence into an All-Pro during their two seasons together.

The Cowboys have a ton of free agents they could want to come back, but at the right price.

Cowboys Can’t Let CB Stephon Gilmore Hit Free Agency The Cowboys were a top-five team against the pass in 2023 and Stephon Gilmore played a huge role in that success. The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year appeared in all 17 games, finishing with 54 solo tackles, 13 defended passes (his most since 2019), two interceptions, and one forced fumble. He only allowed a 55.8% completion rate and 82.7 passer rating on 95 targets, too. When the dust settled, Gilmore finished the year as Pro Football Focus’ No. 35 cornerback with an overall defensive grade of 71.2. The Cowboys’ season looked to be in trouble when Trevon Diggs suffered his season-ending ACL tear. Fortunately, they had Gilmore and first-time All-Pro CB DaRon Bland to hold down the fort. Diggs and Bland will be a formidable duo for opposing quarterbacks next season, but I (and many Dallas fans) would love to see what the trio could do together throughout a 17-game schedule. Cowboys Can’t Let LT Tyron Smith Hit Free Agency It’s hard to imagine the Cowboys’ offensive line without Tyron Smith providing protection. After all, the eight-time Pro Bowl blocker has been a starter for Dallas ever since he was drafted ninth overall in 2011, playing 161 games during that stretch. Having said that, Smith’s future in the Lone Star State is up in the air. He’s slated to hit free agency next month and while a good portion of the fanbase wants him back, he turns 34 in December and just registered his eighth consecutive season playing 13 or fewer games. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Cowboys aren’t willing to pay him the big bucks to remain in town.

The British-born defensive line coach officially lands with the Seattle Seahawks.

The departure marks the third Dallas defensive assistant to leave this offseason for another job, as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn left to take the head coaching job with the Washington Commanders and took secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. to be his defensive coordinator. Dallas has already filled one replacement with the hire of Mike Zimmer as defensive coordinator. Before arriving in Dallas, Durde was the outside linebackers coach for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 after being a quality control coach for the team in 2018 and 2019. He will serve as a defensive coordinator for the second time in his coaching career after serving the role for six seasons for the London Warriors of the BAFA National Leagues before his time in the NFL. Durde was interviewed for the Cowboys defensive coordinator position this past week, but just missed out in favor of Zimmer. He will join a staff in Seattle that is being put together by former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald after his hiring on Jan. 31. The newest youngest head coach in the NFL pins the 44-year-old Durde as his defensive coordinator and his first official assistant hire. The Cowboys will turn to hiring a replacement for Durde under Mike Zimmer ahead of an important offseason that has defensive linemen Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler Jr. and Neville Gallimore hitting free agency.

