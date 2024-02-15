Cowboys draft 2024: C/G Jackson Powers-Johnson scouting report

We continue our 2024 NFL Draft review of draft prospects that could interest the Dallas Cowboys. Today we are looking at offensive center Jackson Powers-Johnson (Oregon).

Jackson Powers-Johnson

Center

Oregon Ducks

Junior

4-star recruit

Height- 6’3”

Weight- 324 lbs

History:

Jackson Powers-Johnson was a four-star recruit from Draper, Utah. He received eight offers but opted to play for Oregon, playing as a starter in his final season.

His first season at Oregon in 2021, Johnson played only 67 passing snaps on offense and allowed one pressure while playing in rotation. He took snaps at left guard, center and right guard during his freshman year.

In 2022, Powers-Johnson played twice as much as the previous year, but still in rotation at all three inside offensive line positions. On his 400 offensive snaps, Johnson allowed only two pressures and zero sacks.

In his junior year, Johnson was awarded the starting position at center for Oregon. He was dominant at the position and on 829 offensive snaps, he allowed zero sacks and only one pressure. Among starting offensive linemen in the Pac-12, Johnson finished with the fewest sacks, fewest pressures and was one of the most effective run blockers in 2023. He was awarded the Rimington Award at the end of the season, an award given to the best center in the country.

He was nominated to play at this year’s Senior Bowl. During the week he made a name for himself as one of the best blockers at Mobile before leaving early with an injury.

2023 Statistics:

829 Total snaps

497 Pass blocking snaps

0 Sacks

1 Total Pressure

9 Penalties

NFL Combine/Pro Day:

TBD

Awards:

Rimington Award (2023)

All-Pac 12 first team (2023)

All-American (2023)

Scorecard:

Overall- 90.0/100

Run Blocking- 84/100

Pass Blocking- 91/100

Discipline- 87/100

Speed- 89/100

Strength-81/100

Acceleration- 92/100

Agility- 90/100

THE GOOD:

Has the prototypical build for an inside offensive linemen, looking like a fire hydrant

Extremely athletic and explodes off the line. Most visible when he drives to the second level.

Incredible lower body power that he uses to torque defenders out.

Very quick reactions.

Has a good aggressive demeanor on run blocks.

Has versatility to play all three inside offensive line positions.

Not a single bad snap on tape.

THE BAD:

Penalties are issue when he tries to cling onto faster pass rushers.

Needs more upper-body strength. Can get bullied around at times.

Has an upright playing style. In college this problem isn’t huge, but in the NFL this could see him getting forklifted or pushed back easily.

Can overset and move upfield on passing plays allowing pass rushers to take quick angles inside.

Arm length is way below average.

Only one year of starting experience.

THE FIT:

Simply put, Jackson Powers-Johnson is the best center in this year’s draft among quite a solid group of centers. He had to face some stiff competition while playing in Oregon and managed to stay clean and allowed zero sacks during all three seasons. He’s shown to be consistent on tape with both his power and technique and is ready to play in the NFL from day one.

He proved in the Senior Bowl that he was up for the challenge and ticked every box while showcasing his talents.

In pass protection, Powers-Johnson shows effortless mobility and rapid burst. Against bull rushers, he has the power and hands to hold up and displace defenders and maintain a deep and clean pocket. He does need to find a balance at times though. He will often overset by coming up too fast and drift high, which is detrimental on wide alignments. This problem should be solved as he gains more experience. He also needs to play lower and less upright. This playing style makes his chest an easy target which any defensive tackle with long reach can get to and drive him out of blocks.

But overall, Powers-Johnson is a pure enforcer as a blocker. There are some small technical nuisances he needs to learn quickly, and in doing so he will become a Pro Bowl lineman early in his career.

COMPARISON:

Jon Gaines II, Arizona Cardinals

GRADE:

Early to mid-second round

CONSENSUS RANKING:

30th

(Consensus ranking based on the average ranking from 90 major scoring services)