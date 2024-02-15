CeeDee Lamb drops hints about negotiating a new deal with the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is hoping for a long-term deal and his recent comments tell us he’s feeling optimistic. Lamb is set to play next season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which will cost the Cowboys $18 million (Sportrac.com).

According to Sportrac, they expect Lamb’s current market value to be $28 million per year, should he get a long-term deal inked. That figure would place him right behind Tyreek Hill, who signed a $120 million four-year deal with Miami in 2022. The fact that Lamb was the second-most productive wide receiver behind Hill last season, the valuation seems to be on par with the numbers.

Dan Graziano from ESPN fully expects Dallas and Lamb to reach an agreement. By doing so the Cowboys can get their cap cost down for other major contracts like for Dak Prescott who is set to cost nearly $60 million next season. But also Micah Parsons is looking to have his contract extended, so Dallas needs all the room they can muster.

Lamb recently appeared on Parsons’ podcast, The Edge. He answered his fellow teammate about spending his career in Dallas:

“Absolutely. There’s no secret about that.”

When Parsons asked about his expectations, Lamb didn’t give out numbers, but did admit they have a figure in mind:

“I can’t give you no numbers right now. But I’ll tell you this, one of the top paid receivers for sure, if not the highest-paid receiver. That’s always the goal.”

He then continued to talk about how he looks to evolve as a teammate and leader on the Cowboys roster:

“First and foremost, I do gotta grow up. There’s plenty of ways for me to handle different situations. Me being mad is not one of the answers, I know this. I just feel like that’s contagious. I can be more of a leader. I can be more vocal.”

Lamb also went on to defend his quarterback and the scrutiny Dak came under following the loss against the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs:

“I love my dog, he knows that. Dak can definitely lead us to a Super Bowl. He just also needs other leaders, and that’s why I’m pointing at myself. I can help him. He’s already got so much on his plate.”

All this points towards a long-term deal on the horizon for Lamb and a more prominent role in the locker room, which is something all fans can agree is sorely needed when this team gets stymied during games like they did in the playoffs. For now, it’s all in the front office’s hands to get a new deal done. But as for Lamb, he sounds ready and optimistic to make a deal work.