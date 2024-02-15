The Dallas Cowboys held an introductory press conference for defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer on Wednesday. These were our five main takeaways from the session.

It was a Double Mike sort of affair as Mike McCarthy sat in with Zimmer to discuss the overall state of the team. This served as the first opportunity for McCarthy to sit behind a microphone and in front of a camera (why do we word those things that way when they are in the same position?) since the season-ending press conference, and while it was a session focused on Zimmer, it was interesting to see what he had to say on a variety of things.

There were only a handful of questions directed specifically at McCarthy and one of them had to do with what the overall boss of the team said recently. While at the Senior Bowl a few weeks ago Jerry Jones said that the Cowboys would be ‘all-in’ on the 2024 season.

“I would anticipate — with looking ahead at our key contracts that we’d like to address — we will be all in. I would anticipate we will be all in at the end of this year. So when you say is there any thought...we will push the hell out of it.” “It will be going all in on different people than you’ve done in the past. We will be going all in. We’ve seen some things out of some of the players that we want to be all in on. Yes, I would say that you will see us this coming year not build it for the future. It’s the best way I’ve ever said. And that ought to answer a lot of questions.”

Jerry is not naive and knows how this game works. He is well aware that a comment like this will catch fire and not be put out for a long time. Just consider how many times you have likely discussed this idea with your circle of people you discuss football with. Everybody is wondering how ‘all-in’ the Cowboys will in fact be this offseason.

As noted McCarthy was asked about this and was specifically asked how he interpreted the comment.

“For the organization? I’m just trying to get a coaching staff hired right now. I think with that, obviously we’ve had some really good teams the last couple years. We’re disappointed that we haven’t reached the ultimate goal. I think it’s just identifying the fact that it’s important to go back and start the basics and that starts with player acquisition. And the ability to get the new staff and get the personnel guys in the same room next week. And make sure we just stay on point and do the things we need to do to make sure that we’re winning. And building that confidence and the things you need to do when it comes down to the stretch. In the playoffs and win playoff games and win championships. But as far as everything else, that’s the way I took it.”

Honestly a lot of what McCarthy said was just general talk, but he did say in the middle there that it is about getting back to the basics and “that starts with player acquisition.” This could be argued as McCarthy declaring that he wants the team to be active in free agency, as he did specifically choose to mention player acquisition which is interesting.

Earlier this week Michael Gehlken pontificated at The Dallas Morning News about the infamous comment and noted that it may wind up meaning a whole bunch of nothing.

There is a real chance “all in” proves to be all talk. Jones neither defined the two-word phrase nor was he first to raise it. A reporter used the term when asking Jones if there was any consideration to become more present-minded — that is, less concerned about future salary-cap ramifications — when constructing the 2024 roster, including through free agency. “I would anticipate, with looking ahead at our key contracts that we’d like to address, we’ll be all in,” Jones said. “I would anticipate we’ll be all in at the end of this year. So when you say is there any thought, I think we’ll strain. We’ll push the hell out of it.”

It is possible that McCarthy’s comment about this means nothing as well, but it is clear that these two words are living rather largely in the stratosphere that is the Dallas Cowboys because of the potential promise that they carry relative to roster construction. We are about a month away from free agency beginning and as Mike McCarthy said it all starts with player acquisition... so will Jerry Jones and the Cowboys actually start there?

We will have to wait and see.