2024 free agency: 3 cost-effective free agents Cowboys should consider

Jerry Jones is on record as saying the Dallas Cowboys will be "all-in" this offseason. While that may or may not be true, even if they are they can't fill all of their roster holes with big-money free agent signings. That means they will once again be looking for cost-effective players via free agency.

Today, we are going to take a look at a few of these "bargain bin" type of players the Cowboys should consider in free agency. Based on the position they play, the Cowboys current roster needs, and their projected market value we've been able to identify free agents who could be a welcomed addition and Dallas.

LB Jordan Hicks

Jordan Hicks is coming off one of his better seasons in his career with the Minnesota Vikings. He graded out as the 22nd overall LB by PFF with a run defense grade of 74.2, pass rush grade of 64.0, and a coverage grade of 70.1. At 31 years old, the 6'1", 238-pound LB is one of the better available at his position in free agency who fits what the Dallas Cowboys new defensive coordinator, Mike Zimmer, prefers in his scheme at middle linebacker. And, considering he signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract last year, he'd be cheap.

The Dallas Cowboys will be welcoming back DeMarvion Overshown to the mix after missing his rookie year after sustaining a season-ending knee injury, but they will also likely be losing Leighton Vander Esch to retirement after his most recent injury. They still have Damone Clark and Markquese Bell, however, signing Jordan Hicks and adding him to the mix would be a significant upgrade, and one that should prevent them from drafting a top LB if they so choose either.

RB J.K. Dobbins

J. K. Dobbins NFL career thus far has been marred by multiple injuries since the Baltimore Ravens drafted him 55th overall in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. After multiple knee injuries and a torn Achilles, the 25-year-old, 5'10", 215-pound RB is looking to bounce back and become one of the better backs in the league in 2024. He's shown flashes of that potential, averaging 5.8 yards per carry in his career, but reoccurring injuries keep hampering his sustainability.

For a team like the Cowboys, who are known for taking chances on these kind of risk/reward type of players, Dobbins could be a win-win solution to their current lack of depth at the running back position. They are probably looking to go younger/cheaper at the position considering they're still paying Ezekiel Elliott $6 million this year and Dobbins definitely fits that criteria. His market value is currently projected to be somewhere in the ballpark of two-years, $4.3 million, according to Spotrac.com.

OL Isaiah Wynn

Like Dobbins, Isaiah Wynn's career has been marred by multiple injuries as well. The New England Patriots 2018 first-round pick (23rd overall) has proven to be an asset as a capable and versatile starter in his young career. With multiple starts at left and right tackle as well as left guard, Wynn position flexibility would be an asset to just about any offensive line around the league if he can remain healthy. Unfortunately for him though, his health is a significant red flag.

This would be another one of those risk/reward free agent signings the Cowboys have been known to make in the past. Whether he's considered a depth piece, a potential short-term replacement at LT, a potential starter at LG if Tyler Smith is moved back to LT, or possibly competition for Terence Steele at RT, the former first-rounder could be a valuable asset that comes cheap. He signed a one-year, $2.3 million contract to play in Miami last year and could do something similar in Dallas.