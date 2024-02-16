Cowboys news: Dallas’ biggest position need in the offseason

Still high on DeMarvion Overshown, but we need an answer rather than a question mark.

Biggest offseason need: Linebacker The Cowboys could use some clarity at running back, as well as some beef at defensive tackle. Even the offensive line, with uncertainty surrounding Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz’s future in Dallas, could use a good look. But the Cowboys need to ensure they figure out what is going on at linebacker. There hasn’t been any official word yet, but Leighton Vander Esch’s playing future is uncertain, at best. Promising 2023 rookie DeMarvion Overshown has yet to play in the NFL and is coming off a major injury. The Cowboys would love to keep Micah Parsons as a pass rusher, which means acquiring quality starting linebackers (and competent depth) is important. — Saad Yousuf

He’s played to the level of the money he wants. How many other receivers are above him at this point in talent and production?

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is hoping for a long-term deal and his recent comments tell us he’s feeling optimistic. Lamb is set to play next season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which will cost the Cowboys $18 million (Sportrac.com). According to Sportrac, they expect Lamb’s current market value to be $28 million per year, should he get a long-term deal inked. That figure would place him right behind Tyreek Hill, who signed a $120 million four-year deal with Miami in 2022. When Parsons asked about his expectations, Lamb didn’t give out numbers, but did admit they have a figure in mind: Lamb recently appeared on Parsons’ podcast, The Edge. He answered his fellow teammate about spending his career in Dallas: “Absolutely. There’s no secret about that.” “I can’t give you no numbers right now. But I’ll tell you this, one of the top paid receivers for sure, if not the highest-paid receiver. That’s always the goal.”

Zimmer is tough, but players speak up for him wherever he has coached.

Mike Zimmer is a hard-nosed, old-school football coach. Some have called him a “jerk” (or maybe worse). The truth is: Most players love playing for him (and beat writers love covering him). Zimmer was introduced as the Cowboys’ new defensive coordinator on Wednesday, getting him back on the sideline for the first time since 2021. For the first time in four years, the Cowboys defense will be called by someone other than Dan Quinn, who left to become the Commanders’ head coach. “There’s a reputation out there that I’m a jerk or something like that,” Zimmer said. “It is what it is, I guess. But you know, since it was announced I was going to be here, I’ve heard from so many players that played for me. Players here, not just defensive backs, the linebackers and defensive linemen have texted me and said how happy they were for me. I think if I was such a jerk I wouldn’t be hearing from those guys.”

If you find the time, this podcast is well worth a listen. Mosher and Landon McCool quiz Vikings insider Luke Braun on what the Cowboys can expect from Zimmer, and Braun offers some terrific insights.

Hard to plan with the uncertainty of Trey Lance in this Cowboys’ equation.

Neither Cooper Rush nor Trey Lance are on the last days of their contracts in Dallas, but that doesn’t mean the Cowboys won’t look to upgrade at the spot behind starting quarterback Dak Prescott this offseason. Prescott needed no help in 2023, save for some fourth-quarter relief, but as Rush proved in 2022, a backup quarterback can make or break your season. Almost half of the NFL’s 32 teams needed their backups to play significant snaps this season, including the Jets, Vikings, Colts, Bengals and Browns. As Prescott ages, Jerry Jones could attempt to install a more experienced veteran behind him than Rush or Lance. Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com suggested three names this week of quarterbacks set to enter free agency next month that the team could look at, starting with Titans QB Ryan Tannehill. The 35-year-old veteran played 10 games for Tennessee this season and is still potentially starter material. He last signed a four-year deal for $118 million.

