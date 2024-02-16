Micah Parsons wins NBA All-Star Celebrity game MVP

The NBA All-Star Celebrity game took place on Friday night, featuring some of the NFL’s biggest names. Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons, Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud, Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua, and Kansas City Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Jr. all participated in the event.

Parsons and Nacua were on team Shannon, with former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe as the team’s head coach. Stroud and Hardman were led by head coach Stephen A. Smith.

Micah Parsons dominated and set the tone from the opening tip, scoring 12 points in the first quarter, as well as an impressive dunk.

The football stars are SHOWING OUT in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game Micah Parsons and Puka Nacua pull off back-to-back dunks

Team Shannon won 100-91, and Parsons took home the game’s MVP award. Parsons scored 37 points on 17-31 shooting, secured 16 rebounds, and had four steals throughout the game. If Parsons wasn’t so good on the football field for the Cowboys, he maybe would be gaining interest from some NBA teams after his impressive performance.

Parsons performing so well shouldn’t come at a surprise as there was no one on the court on Friday night who had the size and athleticism that he possesses. Parsons also played high school basketball at Harrisburg High School in Pennsylvania growing up.

Not only did ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith lose on Friday night, but his team got dominated all night long by a Dallas Cowboys player.