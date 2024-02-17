When it comes to Dallas Cowboys criticism the primary targets are pretty well understood. Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones, Mike McCarthy and/or Dak Prescott are often under the microscope for this, that or the other. That is par for the course when it comes to life within and around America’s Team.

In terms of people who rarely catch any kind of strays, Will McClay has no real reason to. For the most part what McClay touches turns to gold as he oversees the Cowboys’ draft process, but it is more than fair to discuss his most recent crop of draftees.

NFL.com gave the Dallas Cowboys rookie class a failing grade

While McClay has a track record of mostly incredible success, his most recent handiwork is hardly anything to behold. The season ended over a month ago for the Cowboys and with it the first NFL season for their rookie class. All told the Cowboys hardly got any contributions from their rookies, the majority of contributions came from undrafted free agent Brandon Aubrey who turned in one of the greatest seasons that an NFL kicker ever has (not just rookies).

But the draft class was underwhelming to say the last. Michigan men Mazi Smith and Luke Schoonmaker hardly impacted the overall campaign, and while DeMarvion Overshown offered plenty of promise, he was lost back in the preseason portion of things. Deuce Vaughn captivated everyone’s attention, but wound up inactive more often than not down the stretch. Needless to say it was a pretty forgettable class.

Recently the folks over at NFL.com graded every rookie class and Dallas came in below passing, aka failing.

Round 1 (No. 26) ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Mazi Smith﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, DL | 17 games/3 starts Round 2 (58) ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Luke Schoonmaker﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, TE | 17 games/0 starts Round 3 (90) ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿DeMarvion Overshown﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, LB | 0 games/starts Round 4 (129) ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Viliami Fehoko Jr.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, DL | 0 games/starts Round 5 (169) ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Asim Richards﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, OL | 8 games/0 starts Round 6 (178) ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Eric Scott Jr.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, DB | 0 games/starts (212) ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Deuce Vaughn﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, RB | 7 games/0 starts Round 7 (244) ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Jalen Brooks﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, WR | 7 games/0 starts Notable Free Agent Signees ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿TJ Bass﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, OL | 17 games/2 starts ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Hunter Luepke﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, FB | 17 games/0 starts ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Tyrus Wheat﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, DL | 12 games/0 starts The Cowboys had a pretty strong season, but their rookies’ contributions were extremely limited. Among their eight draft picks, only five saw the field, although a handful of undrafted players did help give the group of first-year pros in Dallas a boost. (It is too bad for the Cowboys’ grade that All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey’s time in the USFL disqualified him from rookie status in his first NFL campaign.) Smith was one of the main Year 1 contributors, although he started just three games and ranked fourth among Dallas DTs in snaps. Asked to play more 3-technique than nose tackle (his college position), Smith showed greater impact later in the regular season — even so, he logged just four snaps in the playoff loss to Green Bay. It’s clear the Cowboys will expect more from him in 2024. No other rookie made an impact on defense. Overshown could be the long-term replacement for Leighton Vander Esch, but he suffered a torn ACL, and his first season ended up being a wash. Neither Fehoko nor Scott were active for any game, in what amounted to redshirt seasons for both. Schoonmaker worked primarily as a run blocker and goal-line receiver before his receiving duties were slightly expanded later in the season. Like many rookie tight ends, he needed more seasoning. Luepke proved to be a nice find in a league that has somewhat phased out fullbacks; he earned a role as a lead blocker and was given whatever crumbs were left over when it comes to touches (six carries, three catches). He’ll have a chance to reprise that role, with head coach Mike McCarthy returning. Bass outplayed Richards, filling in up front when injuries hit the interior of the Cowboys’ O-line. Vaughn was a great story on draft weekend, getting to work with his father, Cowboys assistant director of college scouting Chris Vaughn. But while he showed some flashes against the Jets in Week 2, he struggled to find a role on offense or special teams, and he will likely need a strong offseason to secure his spot on the team.

Brandon Aubrey was technically omitted from the assessment which pulls the group down even further. Will McClay has had plenty of hits as mentioned at the top, but he has some explaining to do for this particular mess.

What is particularly disheartening about the rookie class is that it is hard to envision how the top of it can impact things right away. While you obviously want everyone to contribute, the largest likelihood of that happening comes from your top 100 selections and the Cowboys have question marks hovering around all of theirs.

Overshown offers the greatest promise, but coming back from an ACL tear means we should all exercise some patience there. Schoonmaker has legitimate potential, but the Cowboys have a star at tight end in Jake Ferguson who is clearly ahead of him on the depth chart. It would have been nice to feel like Mazi Smith could fill the void that Johnathan Hankins might leave behind, but that feels questionable at best right now.

Hitting on draft picks is a must in the NFL and the Cowboys really did not hit on any last year. That cannot happen again.