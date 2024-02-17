NFC East news: QB issues in New York? Jason Kelce returning or retiring?

Despite recently getting a new contract, it may be time to move on from QB Daniel Jones.

The New York Giants gave quarterback Daniel Jones a $160 million contract last offseason after leading the team to the playoffs. Jones and the Giants went 6-11 the following season after suffering multiple injuries to key players, including Jones, who only played six games this season thanks to his second neck injury in three years and a torn ACL that now has people wondering if the athleticism he showed as a runner that was such a key part of his game might be compromised moving forward. Injuries aside, Jones’s inability to achieve consistency has many at Giants nation clamoring for a new quarterback, the belief being that head coach Brian Daboll, who is already on the hot seat as he enters Year 3, will not only get a reprieve since he’d be tasked to develop a new quarterback, but he’d also solidify his ground in that the quarterback would be one he was personally involved in selecting rather than one he inherited Bob Glauber, a retired columnist from Newsday and current Pro Football Hall of Fame voter, believes this is how the Giants should proceed with the position. “I think the answer is, in this case, yes, Glauber told the Locked On Giants podcast. “Brian Daboll already did it with Josh Allen in Buffalo, and he kind of helped build him from the ground up. “We’ve already seen an example of him being able to do that. I think he got the most out of Daniel Jones at the perfect time for Jones, and he cashed in, right? But is that the best for this franchise moving forward?” Glauber says the Giants need to take a good long look in the mirror rather than keep riding a ship that, while offering a spark of hope in 2022, hasn’t been successful since Jones was drafted sixth overall in 2019.

Jason Kelce keeps refusing to confirm his rumored retirement following the 2023 NFL season, but at least one of his Philadelphia Eagles teammates is convinced the longtime center is done for good. “There’s no shot,” left tackle Jordan Mailata recently told NBC Sports Philadelphia of a potential Kelce return. “You’re telling me he’s going shirts off in the games, gambling in the casinos, he’s coming back? No way. He’s having too much fun. He’s out there living his life. And I’m going to miss him for sure, man. This has been the greatest six years of my life for sure, being here in the NFL and getting to meet people like Jason Kelce.” Mailata is referencing Kelce’s recent public appearances, in which the perennial Pro Bowler has gone viral for his support of brother Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. Those stops include a shirtless celebration in a family suite at the Buffalo Bills’ stadium, plus a costumed trek to post-Super Bowl parties in Las Vegas, where Travis and the Chiefs just won their third title in five years. Both Kelce brothers have downplayed the notion that the elder sibling is already decided about his NFL future, despite reports after the Eagles’ wild-card playoff loss that the veteran center was prepared to hang up the cleats. Travis even went so far as to predict his brother would be in uniform for the Eagles when Philadelphia travels to Brazil to open its 2024 season. An actual decision should come soon. Kelce, who’s been a mainstay at the heart of the Eagles’ offensive line since the start of his 13-year NFL career back in 2011, is scheduled to become a free agent in March.

A passion for football is what has Kingsbury in Washington.