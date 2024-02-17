NFC East news: QB issues in New York? Jason Kelce returning or retiring?

Why New York Giants Must Start Over at Quarterback - Ezekiel Trezevant IV, Sports Illustrated
Despite recently getting a new contract, it may be time to move on from QB Daniel Jones.
The New York Giants gave quarterback Daniel Jones a $160 million contract last offseason after leading the team to the playoffs. Jones and the Giants went 6-11 the following season after suffering multiple injuries to key players, including Jones, who only played six games this season thanks to his second neck injury in three years and a torn ACL that now has people wondering if the athleticism he showed as a runner that was such a key part of his game might be compromised moving forward.
Injuries aside, Jones’s inability to achieve consistency has many at Giants nation clamoring for a new quarterback, the belief being that head coach Brian Daboll, who is already on the hot seat as he enters Year 3, will not only get a reprieve since he’d be tasked to develop a new quarterback, but he’d also solidify his ground in that the quarterback would be one he was personally involved in selecting rather than one he inherited
Bob Glauber, a retired columnist from Newsday and current Pro Football Hall of Fame voter, believes this is how the Giants should proceed with the position.
“I think the answer is, in this case, yes, Glauber told the Locked On Giants podcast. “Brian Daboll already did it with Josh Allen in Buffalo, and he kind of helped build him from the ground up.
“We’ve already seen an example of him being able to do that. I think he got the most out of Daniel Jones at the perfect time for Jones, and he cashed in, right? But is that the best for this franchise moving forward?”
Glauber says the Giants need to take a good long look in the mirror rather than keep riding a ship that, while offering a spark of hope in 2022, hasn’t been successful since Jones was drafted sixth overall in 2019.
This Eagles player thinks there’s ‘no shot’ Jason Kelce will return in 2024 amid retirement rumors - Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports
The off-season has seemingly been treating Kelce too well to come back next year.
Jason Kelce keeps refusing to confirm his rumored retirement following the 2023 NFL season, but at least one of his Philadelphia Eagles teammates is convinced the longtime center is done for good.
“There’s no shot,” left tackle Jordan Mailata recently told NBC Sports Philadelphia of a potential Kelce return. “You’re telling me he’s going shirts off in the games, gambling in the casinos, he’s coming back? No way. He’s having too much fun. He’s out there living his life. And I’m going to miss him for sure, man. This has been the greatest six years of my life for sure, being here in the NFL and getting to meet people like Jason Kelce.”
Mailata is referencing Kelce’s recent public appearances, in which the perennial Pro Bowler has gone viral for his support of brother Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. Those stops include a shirtless celebration in a family suite at the Buffalo Bills’ stadium, plus a costumed trek to post-Super Bowl parties in Las Vegas, where Travis and the Chiefs just won their third title in five years.
Both Kelce brothers have downplayed the notion that the elder sibling is already decided about his NFL future, despite reports after the Eagles’ wild-card playoff loss that the veteran center was prepared to hang up the cleats. Travis even went so far as to predict his brother would be in uniform for the Eagles when Philadelphia travels to Brazil to open its 2024 season.
An actual decision should come soon. Kelce, who’s been a mainstay at the heart of the Eagles’ offensive line since the start of his 13-year NFL career back in 2011, is scheduled to become a free agent in March.
Kliff Kingsbury not out to prove himself as new Commanders OC: ‘I do this because I enjoy the game’ - Nick Shook, NFL.com
A passion for football is what has Kingsbury in Washington.
Kliff Kingsbury’s return to the NFL as an offensive coordinator comes with an expected catch.
He arrives in Washington with his most recent coaching stop coming at USC, where star quarterback Caleb Williams played the last two seasons, and now that Kingsbury has moved to the Commanders, most everybody wants an answer to the same question: Is Williams destined to follow his former assistant coach to the nation’s capital?
Kingsbury declined to delve too deeply into the topic, even refraining from analyzing his former Trojans passer during Kingsbury’s introductory press conference on Thursday.
Williams does, however, have the traits Kingsbury identified as most desirable to work with at the NFL level. And with Washington sitting just behind Chicago in the 2024 NFL Draft order, many are wondering whether they might try to move up to take Williams — especially if he fits what the play-caller wants in a signal-caller.
“The Chiefs quarterback,” Kingsbury joked when asked what traits he seeks. … I do think the game, as you can see, you watch those guys, (49ers quarterback) Brock (Purdy) and him at the end. When money’s on the table you’ve got to be able to make some plays with your feet. Move around enough to escape a bad play. It doesn’t mean you’ve got to run like Lamar (Jackson) or Kyler Murray, but you better be able to move a little bit and buy yourself some time because the D-line the rush the defenses these days are so good. And the intangibles you want the player to be the hardest worker on your team.”
Unlike his tenure in Arizona with Murray, Kingsbury’s time in Washington won’t hinge solely on adding Williams to the roster. Other talented quarterbacks will be available at No. 2 overall, should the Commanders stay there. And regardless of signal-caller, Kingsbury will still have the same job to execute: Turn Washington’s offense into a competitive one.
Just don’t expect him to fill a bulletin board with doubt along the way.
“I don’t. That’s not how I approach it,” Kingsbury said when asked if he had a point to prove with his return to the NFL. “I do this because I enjoy the game. I enjoy the players, the mentorship. The Sundays. That type of competitive situation. I’ve never gotten into it to prove anybody wrong.”
