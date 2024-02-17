Cowboys news: With coaching staff mostly done, Dak Prescott's contract a priority

Prescott’s cap hit is nearly $60 million, so getting this done is essential.

After years of talks to ink Prescott’s current deal, here comes another offseason of negotiations between the team and their franchise quarterback, who are in their fourth contract stare down. However, this time around, it feels like the Cowboys realize that they need to get a deal done sooner, rather than later. With Dallas up against the salary cap, other pending free agents that need to be signed, and an extension waiting for star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, agreeing to a new contract with Prescott before the opening of free agency is of paramount importance. Luckily, the organization appears to understand these facts. If they indeed intend to go “all-in” as Jerry Jones suggested, they know a new deal must come quickly so that the Cowboys can be ready to be players when free agency opens in March. Prescott holds all the cards in these negotiations, the organization needs to lower his cap number to field another good team in 2024, and unless the Cowboys want to move on from their elite level signal caller, they should make him one of the highest paid players in the NFL. It’s Prescott’s time to cash in and the Joneses appear ready to reward him. Coming off a career year, it’s hard to blame the Cowboys for wanting to move quickly to re-sign Prescott. The now eight-year veteran quarterback became the first Cowboys quarterback to lead the NFL in touchdown passes since Roger Staubach, topped the league in completion percentage, second in passer rating, and third in yards while dramatically reducing his interceptions from the previous year.

Zimmer gets his troops in order.

It only took a few days after Mike Zimmer’s arrival, but the Dallas Cowboys are filling the vacated holes on their defensive coaching staff. Zimmer told the media during his press conference he needed to take time to meet with his staff and then evaluate. It looks like the evaluation process went faster then expected. Jeff Zgonina - Defensive Line Coach Aden Durde left to become the Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator, creating an opening for a new defensive line coach. Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports the Cowboys are hiring former Washington Commanders defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina. Zgonina spent the previous four seasons with the Commanders under Ron Rivera and was elevated to coach the defensive front in 2022. He helped coach some of the better defensive linemen in the NFC with Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, and Daron Payne of the Commanders. Before his time in Washington, Zgonina was coaching the defensive front of the San Francisco 49ers, the New York Giants, and was an assistant for the Houston Texans after his playing days were over. He played 17 seasons as a defensive tackle on seven different teams. Zgonina brings a ton of playing/coaching experience to the Cowboys defensive line.

If the Cowboys are all in like Jerry Jones said, they'll look to add a piece at wide receiver.

Mike Evans: There is a flood of talent at the position set to hit free agency in March, headlined by Evans, and I believe this type of Tier A talent is a pipe dream; but I’ll mention him here out of both respect and for the simple fact that owner and general manager Jerry Jones himself alleges the Cowboys will be “all-in” this year and not consider planning for the future nearly as much. If Jones hadn’t said that, Evans wouldn’t be on this list at all. But, hey, if you’re going to talk about going all-in, nothing proves that like paying Evans what he wants to play him in tandem with Lamb, Cooks and a tight end talent like Jake Ferguson. Speaking practically, this is A LOT of capital to have tied up in a position that isn’t quarterback, but we’re also not going to pretend the salary cap can’t be finessed. Too much finesse could damage the future, indeed, but what did Jones say about the future, again? Exactly, so prove it. *shrug* Gabriel Davis: Coming back to Earth a bit on this next one, I’m intrigued by none other than “Big Play Gabe”, a player who helped Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense remain explosive thanks to his play alongside Stefon Diggs. I feel as if someone like Marquise Brown would command more money than Davis will, but with a similar ceiling and style of overall play and, as such, I’d rather the younger and less expensive of the two. Davis had a breakout season in 2022 and stacked it in 2023, racking up nearly 1,600 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns in that span while averaging roughly 50 yards per game; and that’s a nice amount of steady production, including downfield with an average depth of target that exceeds 15 yards per look, to attach to what Lamb can do.

Before telling us who the Cowboys should sign, Davenport sends Johnathan Hankins to the Chargers and Dante Fowler to Buffalo. For the Cowboys, it's two Offensive linemen (OT Chris Hubbard, TEN and OG Matt Pryor, SF) and a wide receiver.

WR Laviska Shenault Jr. The Cowboys can shave $9.5 million off the cap by releasing wide receiver Michael Gallup with a post-June 1 designation. With CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks on the roster, they don't need a high-end talent at the second perimeter spot, and it would be interesting to see what a change of scenery could do for Shenault's disappointing career.

Improvement against the run will arguably be Zimmer’s No. 1 job. How much will Smith weigh into that?

Within the Cowboys, there is optimism about the leap Smith can make. As one example, hybrid defensive end Micah Parsons told The Dallas Morning News late in the season that, if Smith attacked and fully capitalized on his growth opportunity this offseason, Parsons believed Smith could join the elite at his position in 2024. “I just think he needs to continue on an arc of continuing to get better,” Stephen Jones said. “We knew when we drafted him we were going to ask him to do something different than he was doing at Michigan. He was playing in a square stance, two-gapping and playing the run. Dan [Quinn] wanted those guys to be more versatile. I just think it’s part of developing as a player.” Much of the work that will dictate Smith’s 2024 improvement and role is happening now. He received feedback and benchmarks from Cowboys coaches during his exit meetings after the season. His responsibility is to deliver. “What he was a victim of is the first-round pick [expectation], people wanting 10 sacks and all the other stuff,” vice president of player personnel Will McClay said. “Well, that stuff doesn’t happen in the NFL. Not that often. What you see is a guy who’s in a different system, and you always think about that. You think about what you’re taking them out of and what you’re putting them into and if they have the capabilities to become the player that you want. … "His growth and maturation — he wants to be great. Part of when you draft these guys, it’s the character and what they’re all about. I know that determination factor and that grit is in there for him to get better and do whatever we need him to do.”

Dallas has some maneuvering to do with this situation.

Micah Parsons | Age: 24 | Cap Hit: $5,434,479 – 2.2% | UFA: 2025 With his first three seasons completed, Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons and his representatives may negotiate a long-term contract. Dallas will undoubtedly exercise his fifth-year option by May. Doing so will add another year to his rookie deal. Since Parsons has multiple Pro Bowl honors under his belt, he qualifies for the highest tier which is projected to run just over $23 million in 2025. With San Francisco’s Joey Bosa breaking the $30 million a year threshold, extending Parsons now to spread his massive cap hit with rookie years remaining may be prudent. Dallas will have some leverage in negotiations along with a couple of options. With two more years of control, a third could be added by using the franchise tag, which guarantees the average of the top five salaries at the position. Doing so gives Dallas the added bonus of time. The up-front money and guaranteed salary may be safer than risking injury while under the team’s control for the next three seasons.

