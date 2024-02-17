3 trade suggestions for the Cowboys offense for 2024

In just under one month, the new NFL league year will begin on March 13, 2024. We are on the cusp of player movement: Free agency, trades, and much more. The anticipation is that with a new NFL year, the Dallas Cowboys’ ownership will turn over a new leaf. Revision of the team in what fans are hoping is an “all In” season has already begun. Mike Zimmer has been named the new defensive coordinator, along with Jeff Zgonina and Paul Guenther, who are joining the Cowboys’ defensive staff.

It’s not just the defensive side of the ball that needs to change. The offense also needs an infusion of talent. If the Cowboys are to be taken seriously, they need to acquire proven talent and household names that will inspire hope among the fanbase. Here’s a way-too-early look at offensive trade targets the Cowboys could pursue.

Joe Mixon, running back Cincinnati Bengals

Adding Mixon presents a win-win scenario for both sides. The Cowboys need help at running back as Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle are set to enter free agency. Also, while a nice story, Deuce Vaughn looks far from ready to assume a leading role in the Cowboys’ backfield. There were reports of Mixon being on the outs in Cincinnati last year, but Mixon and the team agreed to a reworked contract.

Mixon will enter the final year of his contract next year in 2024 and has a cap charge of $8.5M, cheaper than Pollard’s franchise tag last season. Mixon carries zero guaranteed money on his deal and poses no financial risk to the Cowboys if things don’t work out immediately. The Bengals have a talented runner on the team behind Mixon in Chase Brown, who has upside and is ready to see significant playing time in his sophomore season.

Mixon is a few years removed from a Pro Bowl season in 2021 when he rushed for a career-high 1,205 yards and entered his eighth NFL season, but he has some tread left on the tire. Mixon can contribute in all three phases as a running back and should help a veteran team like Dallas upgrade their backfield. Given that the Bengals were ready to part ways with Mixon last season, the Cowboys could be able to get Mixon for a Day 3 pick. Imagine the Cowboys adding Mixon and then drafting a Day 2 runner like Michigan’s Blake Corum.

Hunter Renfrow and Michael Thomas, wide receiver Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints

This is a two-for-one special. The Cowboys could acquire either of these receivers and be content. Both receivers have similar styles in that both can serve as possession receivers over the middle and make contested catches on third down. Renfrow hit career-lows in all significant statistics after playing only 35% of the offensive snaps as a result of falling out of favor with the Raiders’ coaching staff. Even after Antonio Pierce took over as interim coach, nothing changed for Renfrow. Renfrow carries a $13.7M salary for next season, but you’d have to assume the Raiders would be happy to absorb some of that price to foster a trade. The Cowboys and the Raiders have frequently worked out deals before, and the two sides agreeing wouldn’t be a surprise.

Then you have Michael Thomas. Thomas is a decorated player (2019 Offensive Player of the Year, two-time All-Pro, and three-time Pro Bowler) who has fallen on hard times. Thomas has suffered various injuries over the last few years, most recently placed on season-ending injured reserve last season, and has played just 20 games in the previous four seasons. Yet, this is precisely why the Cowboys could target Thomas because they might be able to get him on the cheap.

Each receiver could supplement CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks and would be a bridge while the progress of the younger receivers on the roster continues, helping the team move on from Michael Gallup.

Garrett Bradbury, center Minnesota Vikings

Trading for Garrett Bradbury is more aggressive than the other names mentioned. Bradbury is expected to remain the starting center for the Minnesota Vikings next season. However, the Vikings’ current general manager, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, assumed duties in 2022, and Bradbury isn’t one of his draft choices. Bradbury, the former first-round pick, has started 71 games in his career. Of course, Bradbury and Zimmer have a history dating back to when Zimmer was head coach for Minnesota. Aside from his experience, Bradbury brings a very appealing contract should Dallas make a deal with the Vikings. Bradbury carries a base salary of $4.65M in 2024 and $4.9M in 2025. Bradbury would be the perfect replacement as a stopgap center for what’s likely the departure of Tyler Biadasz. Trading for Bradbury allows the Cowboys to develop a player in the later rounds.