3 internal free agents the Cowboys should let walk

Who stays and who goes?

The Dallas Cowboys will have to answer that soon once free agency kicks off in March. Their own internal free agents will be where they spend most of their time wheeling and dealing during the first wave of free agency since they aren't normally big players externally during that part of the process.

Guys like Tyron Smith, Stephon Gilmore, and Dorance Armstrong should be priorities when it comes to the Cowboys retaining their internal free agents. However, there's no doubt that several guys won't be back, and here are three the Cowboys can move on from.

Jayron Kearse

When Kearse came to the Cowboys in 2021, he ended up being more than just a depth signing. He became a vital part of the defense in the hybrid safety/linebacker role and even had the responsibility of wearing the green dot for former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, meaning he was getting calls directly.

In 2023, there was a decline in his play, and he wasn't quite the tight end eraser he had been in the past. Also, the Cowboys have Markquese Bell, who can play his role just fine in the box and in coverage despite playing linebacker last season. With Juanyeh Thomas and Israel Mukuamu also on the roster, the Cowboys simply have younger and cheaper options to play with.

Chuma Edoga

Edoga was brought in because of his experience at guard and tackle to give the Cowboys some flexibility. He showed some juice playing left tackle here and there, but his overall performance wasn't anything to brag about, especially his performance against the Miami Dolphins.

The Cowboys could easily find a depth piece in the draft or free agency that can match what Edoga brings to the table. They may even already have a guy on the roster in Asim Richards, the Cowboys' fifth-round pick in 2023, who showed some promise in the preseason.

Noah Igbinoghene

The former first-round pick in 2020 made a splash when he returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown in the Cowboys' season-opening win against the New York Giants, but that was it. Although depth is key at cornerback, especially for Dallas with Trevon Diggs coming off an ACL injury, they have Nahshon Wright and Eric Scott.

Dallas should be focused on bringing back Stephon Gilmore and possibly trying to keep Jourdan Lewis during free agency, in addition to drafting another cornerback at some point. Igbinoghene just didn't play a big enough role to warrant a return.