At some point this offseason the Dallas Cowboys just might hand out the biggest defensive contract in NFL history. This is true because for the first time in his career, Micah Parsons is eligible for a contract extension.

It has long been assumed that Parsons will set NFL records with his eventual deal. He has been an incredible player for the Cowboys since they drafted him in 2021 (after initially trading down in the first round with the Philadelphia Eagles, adding to the legend). While this is the case, Parsons’ teammates, CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott, are also in the new contract game with the Cowboys, Parsons also has other wishes in terms of player acquisition.

The weekend was a busy one for Parsons as he was named MVP of the NBA’s All-Star Celebrity game and appeared on The Stephen A. Smith Show. During his appearance, he was asked if he ever informs Jerry Jones as to the type of players he wants around him. Jump to about the 5:10 mark to see the quoted portion.

Stephen A.: You brought up how you want to be a part of the culture in terms of picking the kind of players that y’all need. Is that something that you’ve mentioned to Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones? Like, yo, let me see. Let me play a role. Who are we bringing on this squad? Mentally. Do you approach them about stuff like that? Micah Parsons: Yea so that’s what I like about J. I think J’s one of the best, GMs, like owners that I’ve been around. And not even just that I’ve been around because I’ve only been on one team. But from what I’ve heard from other NBA and NFL players. And it’s just like the Super Bowl... Jerry see’s me walking out the Wynn. Jerry was at the Wynn. He says, ‘Hey, you going to the Super Bowl?’ I said ‘Yea, I’m going.’ He said, ‘Come see us.’ And I was like, ‘Hey you got any extra tickets? I’ve got some homeboys that want to come.’ Jerry sends me four extra tickets to the Super Bowl suite. And we just sit and talk from before the game until the whole half about players I want to be in, players I want to be around. Who do I need? Who do I want to be with? Future of our team. And that’s just dope to have that type of feedback with an owner that loves to hear your ideas and what you think and where the team can be. Jerry’s been pretty amazing like that with my family and stuff like that. I have had them conversations with him and we spoke for two, three hours this Super Bowl alone.

It is fairly normal to ask the most important players in your franchise for their opinion, especially if you plan on giving them a record-setting contract themselves. Parsons has checked all of the boxes in terms of on-field production over the course of his first three seasons in the NFL and his opinion is certainly valuable.

Parsons has never been shy about letting his opinion on anything be known on social media or his podcast, so it stands to reason he would feel confident giving it to someone who he feels can make a difference in the most important job that he has.