Cowboys news: Should Cowboys front office take the “offensive”?

Fowler ranks the Cowboys just below the top tier of major contenders as a team that “needs a postseason breakthrough” and outlines the Cowboys’ offseason plan:

What’s next: In the most fascinating race against time of the offseason, the Cowboys are on the clock for the six months they’ll have to extend quarterback Dak Prescott and assuage his massive $59 million cap hit. It took years for Prescott and Dallas to lock in a deal the first time, in 2021, so don’t expect a swift resolution, especially with Prescott coming off his best statistical season. And if that’s not enough, CeeDee Lamb is due a new contract that could make him the league’s highest-paid receiver or close to it. Linebacker Micah Parsons will need to be paid soon enough. The offensive line is getting older and needs reinforcements. Luckily the Cowboys’ roster overall is pretty strong, though running back and linebacker are holes to fill in free agency or the draft.

Bucky Brooks ranks the Cowboys as the team with the fourth-best Super Bowl window, as he sings the all-too-familiar "next year is our year" Cowboys song.

Next season could be when the Cowboys put it all together. Or else ... "America's Team" is operating under a heightened sense of urgency, with Mike McCarthy coaching on the last year of his deal. Despite leading the Cowboys to 12 wins in three straight seasons, the head man is coaching for his job with a "Super Bowl or bust" expectation hovering over the squad. Fortunately for McCarthy, he has a premier quarterback (Dak Prescott) throwing to an elite pass catcher (CeeDee Lamb), with a solid front that routinely controls the line of scrimmage. Though the team must make some tough choices to keep the O-line operating at a high level, the Cowboys' attack should once again light up scoreboards in 2024. Mike Zimmer was brought on board to toughen up a defense that has underachieved in the postseason. While the unit specialized in taking the ball away under Dan Quinn, Dallas' failures against the run in big games speaks to a lack of toughness and physicality. With a grizzled, old-school coach taking over the D, the cultural shift should benefit a team that needs to play with more force in win-or-go-home games.

The Cowboys’ offensive line had its struggles last year. Despite having All-Pro players, should the team revamp the position group?

The Smith and Biadasz Decision Until the moment these guys either sign with Dallas or head elsewhere, this will be the biggest question of the offseason. Replacing two starters on the offensive line is a major task, especially when one of them is elite when he is on the field. The question for Dallas has to be what gives you the best chance of winning this season, and the answer may surprise you. 2015 was the last time Smith played in more than 13 games, and in half of the last four seasons, he has played in less than 5 games. The money that Smith will attract, even if it is a one-year deal, is too much for that kind of availability. According to Spotrac, Smith could earn anywhere from $7.5M to $12.5M this offseason. That kind of money can be given to a free agent who will see the field consistently. On Biadasz, it is hard to walk away from your center if you walk away from your left tackle, but the fact of the matter is he is likely not worth the money he will get in free agency. We saw the Cowboys lose out on Connor Williams a few years ago for a similar reason. While Williams has progressed into the player he was paid to be, we don’t know if that will also happen with Biadasz. The talent in the draft, in free agency, and on the roster with guys like Brock Hoffman make paying Biadasz somewhat pointless. He is a home-grown talent who brings consistent, middle-of-the-road performance, but the financial value does not meet what he brings to the table. It is time to reset the position and shoot for higher potential.

The Cowboys new defensive coordinator is no pushover. His demeanor is different and refreshing to hear.

The Dallas Cowboys’ recent re-hire of Mike Zimmer as defensive coordinator has a number of his former colleagues coming forward to share thoughts about Zimmer’s new role. One former Cowboys head coach who is excited about Zimmer returning to Dallas is Dave Campo, who appeared on 105.3 The Fan to discuss the hire. Campo and Zimmer go all the way back to 1981 where both were at Weber State, where Campo served as an assistant while Zimmer coached inside linebackers and defensive backs. “The first thing I learned about Mike Zimmer at Weber State was he is very passionate about what he did and very outspoken and just a tough coach, which he has that reputation now throughout his career,” Campo said. Campo said when Barry Switzer took over as head coach of the Cowboys in 1994, he was able to get Zimmer hired as assistant secondary coach before he was promoted to defensive coordinator when Campo took over as head coach in 2000. “I loved him because he’s not a yes man. ... He has his own ideas and he’s very transparent. Everyone knows what those ideas are, including the players, the head coach, whoever it is,” Campo continued. “In the end, when it was all said and done, whenever I said, ‘That’s great, Zim, but we’re doing it this way.’ that’s the way we did it. “From a loyalty standpoint, I thought that was one of his strengths, and I think one of the things he brings to the table is he has a passion for winning.” Campo and Zimmer worked together in Dallas from 1994 through 2002, including Campo’s two seasons as head coach when Zimmer served as his defensive coordinator.

Here’s a closer look at a prospect who could beef up the Cowboys defensive line.

THE GOOD: As a pass rusher, Newton is as dominant as they come. He registered 102 pressures in his last two seasons, no other defensive tackle registered more than 78 in that same time. He’s a complete technician with his hands and has a range of pass rush moves at his disposal. His club-swim is highly effective. Elite instincts off the snap with precision timing. Precision striker with his punch. Very quick hands. Above average strength to bull-rush. Has elite flexibility to play defensive end and bend around the edge. Given his size this makes him extremely versatile to play all across the line. Shows good strength when defending at the point of attack on running plays. THE BAD: His short arm length will put most NFL coaches off the idea of him playing as an edge defender. Undersized for a traditional inside defensive lineman. For an undersized defensive tackle, his burst can be underwhelming. Fails to beat double teams. Mostly due to him carrying less mass for the role. Lacks aggression at times on running plays. Having played across the line each year at Illinois he’s become a “jack of all trades, but the master of none”. THE FIT: There’s no doubt based on Jer’Zhan Newton abilities and production he goes in the first round and becomes a functional defender on any roster in the NFL during his rookie season. He’s shown to be an intellectual pass rusher with an array of moves he executes with textbook precision and has lightning fast hands. On run defense, he’s shown to be capable and disruptive with a high level of effort. His issue comes with size and strength. He’s undersized in the NFL for defensive tackle and has trouble taking on double teams. Then as an edge defender, although his flexibility and agility is elite, he lacks the arm length to remain consistent. So the quandary becomes where he fits. His best avenue for success would be to play on a team where he can be paired with a large one-tech defender and emulate what Tampa Bay did with Calijah Kancey and Vita Vea. Although Newton isn’t one of the safest picks in this year’s draft, he does have one of the highest ceilings. For that reason, he will get selected early and be one of the first defensive tackles off the board.

