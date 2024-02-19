Guesstimating Mike Zimmer's 2024 offseason wishlist for the Cowboys defense

Jerry Jones opened up all kinds of possibilities for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason when he stated they will be “all-in”. No one quite knows with any kind of certainty what exactly that means, however, it does open the door that Dallas could be much more aggressive in both free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.

All of us around Cowboys Nation have our own personal wishlist of players we would like the Cowboys to bring aboard, either via free agency or the draft, and coaches are no different. They, however, have to take into consideration the teams salary-cap situation, while we are free to dream about this player or that with no such restraints.

The Cowboys new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer inherits a pretty talented defense as it stands now, however, there are probably a few personnel changes he'd like to make who would better fit his scheme. That's why today we are going to attempt to guesstimate which free agents and potential draft picks could be on his offseason wishlist. Obviously he won’t get all, or maybe any, of these, but we’re covering all the areas with suggestions.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Free agency - Grover Stewart

Grover Stewart is a big-bodied, space-eating defensive tackle that Mike Zimmer covets in his defensive scheme. The 6'4", 315-pound DT frees up his teammates around him by drawing double teams and clogging up the middle.

2024 NFL Draft - T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

With surprising get-off and athleticism for a player his size (6'4", 362), T'Vondre Sweat could sit atop Mike Zimmer's wish list at the position in the 2024 draft class. He's nearly immovable when he anchors down and nearly impossible to contain when pushing forward.

EDGE

Free agency - Danielle Hunter

A reunion Dallas? If Mike Zimmer had his way Danielle Hunter could be wearing a star on his helmet in 2024. Bringing in Hunter would not only jump-start the transition into Zimmer's defense, but also give Dallas some the best pass rushers in the entire league.

2024 NFL Draft - Darius Robinson, Mizzou

Darius Robinson is a freak of nature. At 6'5", 286-pounds he's built more like a 3-tech, but has the athleticism and skill set of a much smaller EDGE rusher. His get-off, power, and technique would get him on the field early and often as a rookie with the Cowboys.

LINEBACKER

Free agency - Frankie Luvu

Frankie Luvu is one of the best off-ball pass-rushing LBs in the NFL. He ranks first with 9.5 sacks at the position since 2002 and his 62 stops against the run ranks 12th. He's the best MLB on the open market and would be an excellent fit in his Zimmer's system.

2024 NFL Draft - Junior Colson, Michigan

Junior Colson is a bit of a throwback, old-school MLB prospect. The 6'3", 247-pound former Wolverine is exactly the type of downhill thumper Mike Zimmer prefers at the position. He's arguably the most pro-ready LB in the 2024 draft class.

CORNERBACK

Free agency - Stephon Gilmore

Stephon Gilmore is on record for saying he'd like to run it back with the Cowboys and he fits what Mike Zimmer prefers at the outside CB position in his defensive scheme. This leads one to believe there could be mutual interest here and Dallas would be better for it.

2024 NFL Draft - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Kool-Aid McKinstry is in the mix of being the top CB prospect in the 2024 draft class. His size/length and skill set is exactly what Mike Zimmer looks for in his heavy man coverage scheme. With him Trevon Diggs, and DaRon Bland Dallas would have an impressive CB trio.

SAFETY

Free agency - Antoine Winfield Jr.

Antoine Winfield could be the recipient of the franchise tag from Tampa Bay, but if not would definitely be atop Mike Zimmer's wishlist at safety. He is arguably the best young ball-hawking FS in the entire league and would be a huge upgrade in Dallas.

2024 NFL Draft - Javon Bullard, Georgia

Javon Bullard is one of the top-ranked safety prospects in the 2024 draft class. He is one of the better all-around safeties in pass coverage as well as in run support. He is scheme diverse and would challenge for playing time early on as a rookie with the Cowboys.