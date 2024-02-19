Cowboys will likely need to move some players under Mike Zimmer

Markquese Bell came to the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2022. At Florida A&M, he turned heads playing the safety position. He only played in five games and logged 22 defensive snaps as a rookie (80 on special teams), but last season, Bell was switched to playing linebacker under former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Bell would play in all 17 games and registered eight starts. He was productive with 94 tackles and two forced fumbles. His instincts and his ability to dissect plays quickly while moving sideline-to-sideline and playing downhill were there. However, although he's 6'3, Bell is only 205 pounds, which makes him very undersized for an NFL linebacker, especially for a Mike Zimmer defense that likes to have size at the position.

When looking back on games like the Cowboys' loss to the Buffalo Bills and their embarrassing defeat to the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs, it was clear that Bell's size and inexperience playing linebacker came to the forefront. Not only was he pushed around a bit, but he had some struggles being disciplined in his assignments. That's not surprising, though, considering he's naturally a safety.

Speaking of the safety position, that's where Bell needs to go back to under Mike Zimmer’s leadership as the new defensive coordinator.

Coming down in the box and showing run support with his 4.41 speed comes naturally to Bell when looking at his tape on college. He performed well as a single-high safety, and he was effective in man or zone coverages, which gives him scheme flexibility. Plus, with his size, Bell is just more suited to play safety than he is linebacker.

Despite the need for more linebackers, the Cowboys have Damone Clark, who didn't quite take the leap the team would have hoped in 2023, but he still has a ton of upside. Also, let's not forget DeMarvion Overshown, who showed plenty of flashes before tearing his ACL last preseason. The Cowboys need to use free agency and the draft to address the position, but they can survive with Bell going back to safety.

The experience of Bell playing linebacker had its moments, and some were very good. However, he needs to get back to where his bread is buttered at safety to maximize his potential.

What’s your take BTB? Is Bell destined to play safety again under Mike Zimmer, or will his future still be at linebacker?