The Cowboys have decisions to make at linebacker

The return of Mike Zimmer as the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys will lead to some changes. Although Zimmer has stated he is not interested in making radical changes, some are inevitable. One of the most likely is that the team will move away from using hybrid safeties at linebacker, relying more on traditional off-ball players. But part of the reason they used players like Markquese Bell to fill in was a shortage of bodies. Now, with limited draft capital and cap space, they have to figure out how to give Zimmer the tools he needs to make his defense more effective.

It was hoped that rookie DeMarvion Overshown was going to be a part of the mix last year, but a preseason injury took away his chance to show what he could do on the field. However, his size (6-2, 220) looked like a slightly bigger version of Jayron Kearse, who is very much a hybrid player. Overshown felt like a Dan Quinn pick to continue that role. It remains to be seen how Zimmer will incorporate him. He looks a little light to be a Mike, but could fit as a Will, and with a little bulking up in the weight room could also work as a Sam. It will be very interesting to see how Zimmer deploys him.

In Leighton Vander Esch, the team has a true Mike LB. But part of the problem last year was his injury midway through the season. That is something that has happened several times before. Vander Esch has played six seasons at one of the most punishing positions, and the chance of another injury grows greater as Father Time continues his undefeated streak. When he is healthy, he is a true asset. Reliability is his only problem.

Last season, Damone Clark was the only true linebacker left standing at the end. He is between Vander Esch and Overshown in size, and is able to play Mike. Still, he seems better lining up next to a true Mike. And he has his own injury history, although he did display durability last year.

It is likely that Zimmer will want to have at least two true linebackers on the field most of the time. That has become the true base defense in the NFL, but he might want to go with three at times to bolster the run defense. With the threat of injury, that means the team has to find at least one more, and may want to have as many as six on the roster for the season, allowing them to play three in some situations as well as fill out the special teams spots.

That could have them looking for up to three more. As mentioned, they don’t have a lot of draft picks this year after having traded several away. That limits them. Linebacker is a high priority, but hardly the only one. It could well be a target for one of their first three picks. Dallas currently holds pick 24, 56, and 88. Based on the early evaluation of college talent at CBS Sports, any linebacker taken at 24 would be a big reach. The team may be looking for OL help in the first anyway. But 56 could put Edgerrin Cooper of Texas A&M in play, and it would only take a little slide for Clemson’s Jeremiah Trotter to be there. If they don’t take a linebacker in the second, the third round looks very promising. There are three prospects ranked in the 80s that could be available.

But if they don’t get one by then, the chance of getting a rookie that can come in and contribute his first year falls off - a lot. They have no fourth-round pick, and don’t get one in the fifth until the compensatory picks roll around. They could always try to make a trade to get additional ammunition in the draft, but the ability to do so is limited in their current situation.

That makes it seem unavoidable for the Cowboys to address the position in free agency, and that is always a disheartening proposition. The team’s aversion to paying outside free agents has moved into the realm of unshakable dogma. Their typical bargain shopping is not likely to solve the issue.

It is probably foolish to hope for it, but this could finally get the management to invest at least second-tier money in the position. Zimmer might be a bit of a draw for someone who is looking to get a chance to showcase what they still can offer. Still, they should not expect any discounts. They would need to pay adequately for someone who can come in and help. There are many possibilities that might fill the bill, like Willie Gay or Tyrel Dodson. Whether the team is willing to pay for them is the question.

It is not a very favorable situation. Their resources on hand all have injury history, and while that is not always a predictor for the future, it still has to be considered for contingency planning. This is a multi-layered conundrum for the team. It may be the most difficult thing they have to solve.