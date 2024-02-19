We are moving along in the offseason and are getting closer to certain points that will make it feel faster.

Checkpoints like the NFL Combine, free agency and 2024 NFL Draft will all be important landmarks for the Dallas Cowboys and league as a whole, but before we get there we have to know exactly what variables will be involved.

One of these variables is the salary cap. At current moment, OverTheCap projects it to be $242M (the Cowboys are currently in the red but can very quickly get out with a few maneuvers) but according to Pro Football Talk that number may wind up even larger.

It might be as high as $250M.

PFT wrote about this on Monday and originally noted that the cap was projected to come in around $243M but added an update that according to a source of theirs it will likely be closer to the $250M number.

The final number will likely emerge next week, after final negotiations at the Scouting Combine. Whatever the figure, keep that amount in mind when reacting to the contracts players will receive (and that they deserve). Also remember that, generally speaking, the $243 million or so per team that will go to the players is matched by $245 million or so per team that goes to the owners. UPDATE 1:47 p.m. ET: Another source, with a proven record of accuracy in these matters, says it will be closer to $250 million than to $243 million.

Any extra money is good money and opportunity for the Cowboys to add even more to the roster. Jerry Jones very infamously said at the Senior Bowl that the Cowboys would be “all-in” on the 2024 season, but the exact nature in which they will be still remains unclear. With $250M to work with (not literally obviously given all existing contracts and pending ones) that is a lot of opportunity to go all the way in.