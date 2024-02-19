Tyron Smith reportedly wants to play with the Cowboys in 2024

The Dallas Cowboys franchise left tackle reportedly wants to run it back with the only team he’s ever known. Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News says that Tyron Smith intends to play in 2024 and wants to do so with the Cowboys.

Tyron Smith, the longest-tenured player on the Cowboys, wants to play another season with the team, a person familiar with his thinking told The Dallas Morning News.

Smith will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career. Hall of Fame caliber left tackles don’t hit the market often, so Smith could garner significant interest outside of the Cowboys when free agency arrives.

However, the biggest concern with Smith is his injury history. As Watkins points out in his piece, No. 77 has been healthy to play just 82 out of a possible 131 games since 2015. This past season was the first time Smith played over 12 games since 2019.

Can the Cowboys keep living with the fact that their left tackle can’t make it through an entire season for how premium of a position it is, especially when protecting their soon-to-be newly-paid quarterback in Dak Prescott? In the words of owner Jerry Jones, the juice may still be worth the squeeze.

On the #Cowboys touchdown to Brandin Cooks, LT Tyron Smith was at his peak power.



With a free blitzing LB coming, Smith takes on two blocks and allows enough time for Prescott to get the throw-off.



It looks like these rest days are worth their weight in gold #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/QYD3Ir0bRy — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) December 3, 2023

Despite missing games in 2023, Smith and the Cowboys coaching staff found a practice schedule that benefited all parties involved. Smith would get extra rest during the week before games, keeping him fresh for Sundays, in which the left tackle looked like he had turned back the clock to have some memorable performances. In Smith’s absence during practice, the backups would get extra reps if they needed to go in mid-game.

At 33 years old, Smith is coming off a season that earned him second-team All-Pro honors and where he ranked as Pro Football Focus’ No. 1 pass-blocking offensive tackle (min 20 percent of the snaps).

Smith’s interest in coming back to Dallas makes sense. He’s spent his entire career here, he is familiar with the trainers and conditioning staff needed to keep him healthy, and there could be a real possibility of a home-town discount to keep Smith with the Cowboys.

Head coach Mike McCarthy spoke highly of Smith’s 2023 season and how they found the proper routine that gave him the best year during McCarthy’s tenure with the team. The NFL draft has a ton of talent at tackle the front office could be interested in selecting at pick No. 24 in the first round. They’ve also shown the willingness to protect themselves before they are on the clock, so re-signing Smith to be their starter would be an upgrade over what they would have in signing a lesser-quality free agent.

Could the Cowboys re-sign Smith while drafting his heir apparent in the first round? That’s certainly possible. Could the front office also take the gamble on letting Smith walk and hope they find his replacement on draft weekend? That’s possible, too. Even with the future Hall of Famer’s interest in returning to Dallas, it seems all options are on the table.