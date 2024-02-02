Cowboys news: Search begins for defensive coordinator as Dan Quinn leaves

Getting into what’s next for Dallas.

What an incoming coordinator would also need to consider is the fact head coach Mike McCarthy has not been awarded an extension going into the 2024 season, and will instead be asked to move through a prove-it season to earn one. If things don’t go well for the Cowboys in next year’s playoffs, there’s a chance owner and general manager Jerry Jones makes a coaching change and, if so, it could only be a one-year stint for an incoming coordinator in 2024; and that’s because there is zero guarantee that a new head coach wouldn’t clean house in 2025. Considering how beloved Quinn is by Cowboys’ defensive players, their list of pending free agents might now feel a bit of a pull toward their former defensive coordinator; and especially if the financial offer sweetens the deal.

We all knew it would happen at some point, but Dan Quinn is officially no longer a Cowboy. With that in mind, here are 12 potential candidates that the Cowboys could target to replace Quinn. Joe Whitt Jr. Update: it has been reported that Whitt is expected to follow Quinn to Washington as his defensive coordinator, though nothing has been confirmed. So we’re keeping him here to be complete. Al Harris Perhaps the most supported name among the fans is Al Harris, who has coached the defensive backs in Dallas since McCarthy showed up. Harris is a former standout player who spent eight seasons with the Packers, overlapping with McCarthy’s tenure there. He had a stint as an assistant defensive backs coach in Kansas City for a while before arriving in Dallas.

The first comments from Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons about the team’s playoffs loss to the Packers came 17 days after the “embarrassing and unacceptable” loss. In the latest episode of his podcast, Parsons spoke about some of the issues that caused the 48-32 loss to Green Bay. In so doing, he pointed a finger directly at coaching. “We were just outperformed, outschemed, however you want to put it,” Parsons said. “Like, they had an answer for everything. And people saying, ‘Well, why didn’t you go to linebacker? Because, you know, ‘They said you could stop the run.’ Well, guess what? The packages are in for me to go to linebacker. There’s multiple packages, multiple variations, but I can only play what is called. Whatever the call is, whatever personnel they’re putting on. I’m not putting out personnel. I’m not putting out the calls. Nothing’s coming from me, so you could put that wherever you want to be or wherever you want to put it, but they’re not coming from me.”

A three-worded theme has emerged at the beginning of this offseason: go all in. “I would anticipate, with looking ahead at our key contracts that we’d like to address, we will be all in,” Jones told reporters. “I anticipate we will be all in at the end of this year. So when you say is there any thought … we will push the hell out of it.” The quote made its way to Parsons’ ears. “That’s what I would hope for,” Parsons said. “I’m 24 years old. I’ve been in this league three years and I’ve kind of seen it all. So I hope we go all out. I hope we get the players that we’re missing because we didn’t do it this year. I hope we challenge ourselves and become better and become greater for us. I’m trying to say this in the most nice way possible, because it’s how I truly feel.”

