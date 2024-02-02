NFC East news: More than one coach may leave for a division rival

New Commanders HC Dan Quinn might want to hire his own staff.

Washington has now made the necessary moves it wanted to make as Adam Peters (new general manager) and Quinn can now begin working together. But one thing that Quinn is going to have to do is work out who he wants running the offense. Eric Bieniemy is just one year into the job and did what he could with the pieces available. But we don’t think “EB” is long for the job here, as our belief is that Quinn will want his own guy in place. Could that be Chip Kelly? Klint Kubiak of the Niners? A Cowboys assistant poached from Mike McCarthy’s offensive staff? But ESPN’s John Keim agrees with us and thinks that Quinn’s first order of business is to find a new offensive coordinator. “Finding a top offensive coordinator,” Keim writes. “While Quinn’s downfall in Atlanta was his defense, the offense needs to be addressed first in Washington. The Commanders will likely select a quarterback with the second pick in the 2024 draft, so it’s imperative that Quinn has a well-developed offensive plan. “That means not only the coordinator but also the quarterbacks coach. He’ll also need to have a good succession plan in place in case his coordinator excels and quickly leaves for a head-coaching position. Washington currently has Eric Bieniemy as the offensive coordinator and Tavita Pritchard as quarterbacks coach. Both are under contract for 2024.” Could Quinn and Washington really move on from Bieniemy after one season? That does seem “unfair” in a way. ... and maybe Quinn will at least interview him. Under Bieniemy last season, Washington had the 25th-ranked offense (19.4 points per game), and was 15th for passing yards (245), 27th for rushing yards (93.6), and 25th for points (329).

The coordinator and coaching staff overhaul continues in Philly.

The Philadelphia Eagles are requesting to interview Miami Dolphins safeties coach Joe Kasper for the same role, according to a report from NFL insider Cameron Wolfe. Wolfe specifically notes that new Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio values Kasper. Kasper only joined the Dolphins last year after spending the 2021 and 2022 seasons as a defensive quality control coach with ... the Eagles. So, a return to Philly could be in the cards. Miami does not have to grant the Eagles permission to interview Kasper if they want to retain him. But it’s quite possible that new Dolphins defensive coordinator Chris Shula has his own staffing ideas. The Eagles have not used the “safeties coach” title since Tim Hauck last held that role in 2020. Ever since Nick Sirianni took over in 2021, the Eagles have had a defensive backs coach (Dennard Wilson 2021-2022, D.K. McDonald 2023) and an assistant defensive backs coach (McDonald 2021-2022, Taver Johnson 2023). They also added a nickels coach (Ronell Williams) last season. We’ll see if the Eagles end up landing Kasper or not.

Another NFC East coordinator could head to a division rival for a coaching position.