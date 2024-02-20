Guesstimating Mike McCarthy's 2024 offseason wishlist for the Cowboys offense

Jerry Jones opened up all kinds of possibilities for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason when he stated they will be "all-in". No one quite knows with any kind of certainty what exactly that means, however, it does open the door that Dallas could be much more aggressive in both free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.

All of us around Cowboys Nation has our own personal wishlist of players we would like the Cowboys to bring aboard either via free agency or the draft, and coaches are no different. They, however, have to take into consideration the teams salary cap situation, while we are free to dream about this player or that with no such restraints.

Today, we are going to remove all restraints from Mike McCarthy and attempt to guesstimate which free agents and incoming rookies could sit atop of his personal wishlist this offseason. We are going to select one free agent and one draftee at each position on offense who could possibly be McCarthy's top target. Obviously we don’t expect the Cowboys to sign all of them, in fact, of the high-priced free agents on the list, it would be miraculous if the Cowboys even signed one. Still, this is a wishlist, so we’ll proceed.

QUARTERBACK

Free agency - None

Even if Mike McCarthy was in the market for a new QB via free agency, there simply isn't one better than what he has in Dak Prescott, who still under contract in 2024. This OC/QB combo put together an MVP-caliber season in 2023 and should be even better this year.

2024 NFL Draft - Trey Lance*

The Cowboys sent a 2024 fourth-round draft pick to acquire QB Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers last year. We are counting him as part of their 2024 draft class and a part of their future. The Cowboys have limited draft capital this draft so taking another QB seems unlikely.

RUNNING BACK

Free agency - Saquon Barkley

No offense to any other free agent running backs available on the open market, but Saquon Barkley is probably the best fit for what Mike McCarthy wants at the RB position in Dallas. He is the best and most versatile RB as both a runner and receiver. The money part? That is worthy of a debate, but on just talent he would elevate the offense.

2024 NFL Draft - Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

There's a lot of good running backs in the 2024 draft class, but none arguably as complete or explosive as Jaylen Wright. He similar to what Mike McCarthy has had in Tony Pollard, but his ceiling could be even higher.

WIDE RECEIVER

Free agency - Mike Evans

In his 10-year career, Mike Evans has never failed to hit the 1,000-yard mark receiving in any season. Can you imagine what he and CeeDee Lamb could do together and how much better the Cowboys passing game would be? He would cost, but this is a wishlist so we’re including him.

2024 NFL Draft - Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Brian Thomas Jr. is one of the best WRs in the entire 2024 draft class. He was first in TDs (17), fourth receiving yards (1,177), and forth and yards per reception (17.3) in 2023. The 6'4", 205-pound WR with 4.4 speed would be in excellent No. 2 behind CeeDee Lamb.

TIGHT END

Free agency - Hunter Henry

At this point in his career, Hunter Henry probably isn't any better as a starter than what the Cowboys have in Jake Ferguson. As a TE2 though, he'd be an upgrade over last year's second-round pick, Luke Schoonmaker. In truth, the Cowboys probably wouldn’t spend the money here and try to develop Schoonamker.

2024 NFL Draft - Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas

Ja'Tavion Sanders would bring a different dynamic to the tight end position for the Cowboys. He's more of the new-age, move TE who can be a dynamic receiving threat in the passing game. His size and athleticism could make him an immediate red zone threat.

TACKLE

Free agency - Tyron Smith

Running it back with Tyron Smith for at least another season is probably in the best interest for him and the Cowboys. When healthy he is still one of the best blindside protector's in the entire league and he's already familiar with the offense/organization.

2024 NFL Draft - Amarius Mims, Georgia

Amarius Mims athletic traits and physical ability as an OT are arguably the best in the 2024 draft class. The fact that he has limited starting experience at Georgia is a bit of a red flag, but one that can easily be overlooked due to his immense upside.

GUARD

Free agency - Robert Hunt

Robert Hunt started his career as an OT with the Miami Dolphins before he found his home at RG. He'd have to fix his technique to play in the left side, but with him LG and Tyler Smith at LT Dallas would have two road graders on the left side of their offensive line.

2024 NFL Draft - Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Cooper Beebe played nearly every position on the OL during his time at Kansas State but would probably be a plug-and-play LG with the Cowboys. If paired with Tyler Smith, the 6'4", 335-pound OG would give Dallas two bullies on the left side of their o-line.

CENTER

Free agency - Tyler Biadasz

Running it back with Tyler Biadasz is probably in the best interest of Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys. There isn't really a clear upgrade available on the open market in free agency, so it's probably better to stick with the one you know.

2024 NFL Draft - Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Jackson Powers-Johnson is the top-ranked center prospect in the 2024 draft class by nearly everyone. He could be a plug-and-play starter from Day 1 and a possible upgrade over Tyler Biadasz. He also has position flex to play OG as well.