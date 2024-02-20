A behind-the-scenes look at the Cowboys’ analytics overhaul under Mike McCarthy: Part 1

The Cowboys just concluded another impressive regular season and topped it off with another frustrating and disappointing playoff exit. The manner in which they lost - getting blown out at home by a seventh seed Packers team - had everyone convinced that Mike McCarthy would get the axe despite just posting his third straight 12-win season.

Jerry Jones took a few days to make a public decision, which let speculation run rampant, but he eventually released a statement that announced McCarthy’s return for 2024. The decision itself angered many fans, which resulted in many parts of Jones’ statement being overlooked or ignored. But there was one key section that stands out:

“There are many layers of success that have occurred this season as a result of Mike’s approach to leading the team, both with individual players and with our team collectively.”

The 2023 season was a big one for the Cowboys from a structural standpoint. Much of the offseason narrative was rightly focused on McCarthy taking over offensive play-calling and tweaking the scheme to incorporate some West Coast elements, but there was more than that. The Cowboys overhauled their analytics department over the offseason, finally delivering on one of the goals McCarthy had when he took the job back in 2020. The changes they made in the offseason are unquestionably a part of what Jones was referencing in his statement.

In an effort to understand the depth of these changes, and what exactly the expansion of the analytics department has meant for the Cowboys this season, I spoke with several current and former members of the organization, many of whom did so on the condition of anonymity. What came from those conversations was a fascinating understanding of the Cowboys’ intentional evolution into one of the more forward-thinking franchises in football.

Following the conclusion of the 2019 season, McCarthy was looking to get another head coaching job after not working with a team that year. However, McCarthy had remained active in football, and wanted to convey that journey. So the coach who rarely steps into the spotlight suddenly found himself in a bit of a PR campaign, with an NBC Sports profile detailing his evolution and modernization attempts. The nugget that stood out the most: McCarthy’s newfound belief in analytics, and his plan to implement a robust analytics department with his new team.

When McCarthy eventually landed in Dallas, he quickly set out to build his coaching staff. After that, McCarthy and his staff had to dive into offseason preparation. This process consisted of evaluating the previous season’s roster, identifying strengths and weaknesses, and scouting the free agency and draft pool. There wasn’t much time to build out that analytics department, so that would have to wait until the draft was finished.

Then came a curveball: the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early March and turned the NFL schedule on its head. Every single team had their offseason - and later, their regular season - plans turned on their heads. For the first time ever, the draft was held virtually and offseason workouts were drastically different. For coaching staffs that were new to the team, like McCarthy’s, the process of installing schemes and even getting to know the players was altered. That also meant the implementation of McCarthy’s analytics superteam would be delayed.

Putting that part of the plan on the backburner wasn’t the end of the world. The Cowboys already had an analytics department - run by Tom Robinson and Adam Vonder Haar - in place and, while it was much smaller than McCarthy preferred, it was enough to get the job done.

What most people didn’t know is that McCarthy had worked with a similar setup in Green Bay. Mike Eayrs, one of the founding fathers of football analytics, had worked as the Packers’ Director of Research and Development from 2001 until his retirement in 2015. In that role, Eayrs would prepare data-based reports for the team that helped make the Packers one of the early leaders in the football analytics space.

“Coach McCarthy never got enough credit for his role in implementing (analytics) into our culture,” Eayrs said. “He wasn’t a guy that was going to sit and read a ton of reports. But he was always on the lookout for ideas and concepts that he thought would make us a better team, and a better organization.”

When Eayrs retired, the Packers had one other analytics staffer that took on a larger role. That man was Ryan Feder, who joined the team as a Football Technology Analyst after previously working at Pro Football Focus. It’s no coincidence that Feder was a part of McCarthy’s inaugural staff in Dallas, joining the team as a defensive quality control coach/football analytics.

Feder was one of several members of that coaching staff to have the word “analytics” in their title, another one being Eric Simonelli. In fact, Simonelli had been a member of the Cowboys’ analytics department under Robinson and Vonder Haar, but McCarthy transitioned him to the coaching staff, as Vonder Haar explans:

“The coaching staff wanted some people they could just have full time... Those guys are like a blend between the traditional coach and someone with more analytical experience. They’re able to quickly get coaches answers on a lot of analytical requests while also assisting with other coaching responsibilities, and that allowed us to spend more time on longer-term or more in-depth projects.”

This was part of the long term goal for McCarthy, aiming to have members of the coaching staff that were intimately familiar with the world of analytics while the team of analytics staffers in the front office handled more of the big picture stuff.

It’s a similar setup to that of the Seattle Seahawks, where general manager John Schneider - a close friend of McCarthy’s - has developed one of the more robust football analytics departments over the years. It’s also been speculated that Schneider’s data-heavy emphasis played a part in the team’s decision to move on from the old school Pete Carroll. Regardless, McCarthy was proposing a similar setup to the Seahawks, who coincidentally employed Eayrs’ son as one of their top analytics staffers.

This emphasis on an innovative analytics approach appealed greatly to Jones in the interview process. Contrary to popular belief, Jones had an interest in getting more advanced on the data side of things. In fact, that mindset was a part of what led the Cowboys to success back in the 90’s.

Back when he first bought the team in 1989, Jones brought in a former business partner as a minority owner. This man, Mike McCoy, came from the oil and gas industry and brought with him a wealth of knowledge when it came to data visualization. In fact, McCoy was the one who came up with the famous Jimmy Johnson trade chart, and his implementation of data into the team’s football operations helped the Cowboys gain an early edge.

In McCarthy, Jones saw a coach who had already won a Super Bowl (in JerryWorld, no less) and was invested in getting the Cowboys back ahead of the curve. That provided a rock solid foundation for the two men in Dallas, but the actual process of achieving that goal would prove to be rather difficult.

We’ll get into those struggles in the next installment of this series, so check back to read more.