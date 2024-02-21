Cowboys ‘unlikely’ to use the franchise tag on pending free agents

The Dallas Cowboys streak of using the franchise tag for six seasons in a row is seemingly coming to an end. David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports that there is no likely candidate on the list of pending free agents the team would use the tag on.

The franchise tag has been a valuable tool in the Cowboys’ bag the last six years. Not this time around. The window to place a franchise tag on a player opens Tuesday and closes in two weeks. The Cowboys are unlikely to use the tag in that period, a person with knowledge of the club’s thinking told The Dallas Morning News.

Could that change? Moore indicates that is possible as the Cowboys are currently taking time to figure out their plans to attack free agency at The Star. However, the team will unlikely use the franchise tag that’s been a staple in their offseason plans since 2018.

The Cowboys have key starters hitting the open market on both sides of the ball. Tony Pollard, Tyron Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Stephon Gilmore, Jayron Kearse, Johnathan Hankins, and Jourdan Lewis are just a few of the names. While the team would love to have most of these players back, the franchise tag price is too high, given where they are financially with the cap and the production of most of these players.

Pollard received the tag last season at just over $10 million. Statistically, it was a solid season for the Cowboys running back, finishing with 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. However, coming off the injury he suffered in the 2022 playoffs and taking on a lead-back workload, Pollard took almost the entire season to get back to form.

That type of production wouldn’t be worth a $12 million guaranteed price tag if the Cowboys were to reissue the franchise tag. As far as players outside of Pollard, some could be back on favorable deals once Dallas adjusts their salary cap before free agency. A few player’s contracts will be restructured, a few could be released, and a new contract for Dak Prescott could free up some money for the team to spend.

Looking at the projected prices for franchise-tagged players for the 2024 season on Over The Cap, it would make financial sense for the Cowboys not to use it this year. If they stay true to what’s being reported, the team could use the same amount of money and sign a few free agents at the same price as using the franchise tag.