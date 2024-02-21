Cowboys news: What some ‘all-in’ moves could look like for Dallas

If the Dallas Cowboys are set to go “all-in” for 2024, here are some moves that could push the needle.

Upgrade the defensive line You want to go “all in,” then sign the Chiefs’ Chris Jones. When the Chiefs picked up the defensive tackle’s option, it took him off the market. But it’s that type of move that’s a statement to the organization and the fan base. With Jones off the market, sign Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter, another top defender who enters free agency. Hunter is a four-time Pro Bowler who led the NFL with 23 tackles for loss in 2023. He has 27 sacks the last two seasons. Adding Hunter might force you to trade or release the talented DeMarcus Lawrence. When it comes to improving the run defense, Grover Stewart (6-4, 314 pounds), who tied for the league lead in run-stop win rate at 43%, is someone to look at. He also was doubled 53% of the time, second most in the NFL among interior linemen. Is he an upgrade over what you currently have on the roster? Of course. Draft a running back Please stop the Derrick Henry-to-the-Cowboys nonsense. Do you want a running back with 629 rushing attempts on his body the last two seasons who will be 30 years old in Week 1? That’s what you want? Fine. How about going the Rams’ and Lions’ route of finding smaller, younger backs in the draft? The Lions drafted Jahmyr Gibbs from Alabama with the 12th pick in 2023 and he rushed for 945 yards. With David Montgomery, who rushed for 1,015 yards, the Lions had a nice running game. The Rams drafted Kyren Williams, a 5-9, 194-pounder from Notre Dame in the fifth round in 2022. He just led the NFL with a 95.3 yards per game average while gaining 1,144 rushing yards. Here’s a secret: These players are sprite-like and under six feet. You don’t need a big bruising back for the red zone on rushing plays. How about players with a nose for the end zone and an offensive line with physicality near the goal line?

If the Cowboys don’t re-sign Tony Pollard, they could look to the draft to address running back.

Feb. 20 - Running back draft strategy dependent on free agency Going into the offseason, the Dallas Cowboys have a handful of positions in need of upgrading, and while draft talent will certainly play a role in filling those holes, opportunities exist in free agency to alleviate pressure in certain positions in the draft. Arguably the biggest spotlight going into free agency is the running back position. The Cowboys have a decision to make with Tony Pollard and if they want to bring him back in the building. If they do, drafting a running back is still a necessity, but there’s less pressure on finding a starting caliber back that can play day one. If they don’t bring him back and pick up a running back in free agency, the decision then goes to if they feel like they need a day-one starting caliber player or a complementary back in the draft. Top running back options include Texas RB Jonathon Brooks – who is coming off an ACL tear and will require patience to get off the ground and going – Michigan RB Blake Corum – who had a productive season for the reigning national champs but lacks the ideal size – and Florida State RB Trey Benson who could be the best fit for the Cowboys of all three options at the top of the board.

The Cowboys former offensive line coach has landed another job in the NFL.

The longtime offensive line coach and one-time Dolphins head coach is joining the Raiders as senior offensive assistant, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Philbin, 62, spent the 2023 season as an offensive analyst with Ohio State. From 2020-2022, he was the Cowboys’ offensive line coach, once again working under Mike McCarthy. He previously worked under McCarthy with the Packers from 2006-2011, first serving as offensive line coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2007. Philbin compiled a 24-28 record in three-plus seasons as head coach of the Dolphins from 2012-2015. He then was 2-2 as the Packers interim coach following the firing of McCarthy in 2018. The Raiders hired Luke Getsy to be the team’s offensive coordinator under head coach Antonio Pierce.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Brandon Loree, David Howman, Brandon Clements and Chris Halling

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay and Joey Ickes

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.