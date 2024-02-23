Cowboys are still the most valuable sports franchise in the world

It has become an annual story. If you are surprised to hear that the Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable franchise on the planet, you haven’t been paying attention the past several years. Once again they wear that crown, according to one site that evaluates such things.

The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable sports franchise in the WORLD at over 9 billion dollars!



(via @Sportico) pic.twitter.com/iiwgXp3qSb — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 21, 2024

Not only is that a staggering value for anyone outside the world of true oligarchs, the gain over the past year is close to two billion dollars.

This is why the Cowboys are the undisputed flagship franchise in the NFL. No one generates more revenue for themselves or the league the way they do. That is why the get so many prime time and late afternoon games, because love them or hate them, people want to watch them.

It is a nice thing to brag about, but it doesn’t come without a dark side. The team has failed to break through in the playoffs for almost three decades now, yet the money just keeps rolling in. There are some who worry about how this affects any sense of urgency for owner Jerry Jones. While the repeated failures at the end of seasons is motivation to improve things and maybe take some chances, the security of seeing his net worth just skyrocket year after year keeps any real pressure off of him.

Frankly, that seems a bit overblown. Jones is a very competitive person, and while he certainly likes winning this distinction, his identity is just as much tied up in the fortunes of the team on the field. He wants badly to hoist another Lombardi Trophy in his twilight years. If there is anyone that needs to learn something from this, it is probably Stephen Jones. This is real money we’re talking about. Cap space is not, and hanging onto it is not going to raise the value or income of the team one iota.

However you look at it, though, the Jones family are impressively successful businessmen. They deserve the credit for getting what was a money losing team when Jerry purchased it to these lofty heights. And we can continue to sneer at anyone who doesn’t understand why they still call this America’s Team.