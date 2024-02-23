Cowboys news: Chris Jones would truly be an “all-in” move for Jerry Jones

Should the Cowboys truly go “all-in”.

Chris Jones: Yes, yes and more yes. Did I mention yes? Because yes. Jones is easily the most coveted interior defensive lineman on the open market this offseason, presuming the Chiefs don’t hit the 29-year-old with [another] franchise tag, but it’s expected they won’t. If they don’t, the Cowboys and Zimmer better be standing on Jones’ front door with roses, chocolates and a checkbook as early as March 11, when legal tampering can begin, to try and add the three-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro to the defensive line. Jones is nasty, violent, experienced and, right now, still in his 20s, but has already racked up an eye-popping 75.5 career sacks (26 combined in the last two seasons alone), is literally one of the best to ever do it and he can do it from the inside, the outside or, hell, from the parking lot. But if you want Jones, and you do, break out the BIG purse. Jones + Parsons + Odighizuwa + Lawrence?? That sound you hear is me clutching my pearls, and opposing quarterbacks filing charges.

The Cowboys have to decide - extend Prescott, or simply restructure him.

The Cowboys have a problem. Well, the Cowboys have plenty of problems. But they have one very specific and significant problem at quarterback. Because they dragged their feet with Dak Prescott in the past, their present entails: (1) Dak entering the last year of his contract; (2) the Cowboys having no way to use the franchise tag to keep him in place for 2025; and (3) a massive 2024 cap number of $59.4 million. An item in the Dallas Morning News introduces a smart wrinkle I hadn’t previously considered. Because the contract already carries two voidable years, the Cowboys could (if the contract allows it or Dak agrees to it) implement a simple restructuring that would knock his $29 million salary for 2024 down to the league minimum of $1.21 million. The difference ($27.78 million) would be spread over 2024, 2025, and 2026. That would create $18.52 million in cap space for 2024, dropping his cap number to $40.88 million. That’s great for 2024. It’s not great for 2025. If the Cowboys fail to extend Dak’s deal before next March, he’d count for nearly $55 million against the cap in 2025 — even if he signs elsewhere.

Splash move that would surely shake up the team.

Linebackers aren’t round one quality in this draft.

...There are a handful of linebackers projected to go on the draft’s second day, and with the NFL Combine around the corner, a blazing 40-yard dash time could skyrocket some stocks. It’s worth getting ahead of the idea, and promptly shutting it down. For one, there isn’t a prospect in this linebacker class that profiles as a true Round 1 player. Each of the top prospects – NC State’s Payton Wilson, Texas A&M’s Edgerrin Cooper, and Clemson’s Jeremiah Trotter Jr., to name a few – have a specific question mark clouding their projection and relegating their stock to the second or third round. Those exist alongside high-level traits and strong athleticism. Furthermore, positional value is relevant, especially in the first round. The Cowboys, we think at this early stage, seem destined to choose between a receiver or an offensive lineman at No. 24. They shouldn’t select simply for need or positional value, but in this case, they intersect well. This class has no shortage of options up front or on the perimeter, both of which are more likely to have bigger impacts in the short- and long-term.

Cowboys playoff collapses will be a story until the team changes the narrative.

The post-mortem on the Dallas Cowboys’ 2023 season is complete and according to star tight end Jake Ferguson, the team is moving on to 2024. It’s an “all-in” season, as Jerry Jones has called it. On NFL Total Access on Wednesday, Ferguson discussed how the team fell short against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round. He chalked it up to the Packers bringing their A-game while Dallas failed to deliver any crippling blows early. “You know it’s tough to say,” Ferguson said when asked about what went wrong. “I think for me, it’s also the NFL, 32 of the best [teams] in the world are playing one sport against each other but at the same time I always like to think, ‘We’re the Dallas Cowboys, every team that’s going to play us is going to bring their all every single time.’ We’re not going to get anybody’s ‘We don’t have to bring that hard against them.’ They’re bringing their all against us. It’s a kill-or-be-killed mentality. We’ve just got to kill them first.”

