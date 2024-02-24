Who stays and who goes: What the Cowboys will do on offense this offseason

The Dallas Cowboys have some tough decisions to make this offseason. The new salary cap gives them some flexibility, but they have 16 of their own players hitting free agency. Not only that, but the team has just three draft selections over the first 170 picks in the upcoming NFL draft thanks to some trades they made last year. Make no mistake about it, the front office has their work cut out for them over the next few months.

With tough decisions looming, we wanted to run down some of the moves the Cowboys are likely to make with some of their key offensive players. We’ve covered many of these topics in separate articles over the last few weeks but wanted to summarize them in a little offensive guide to help keep things in order.

Give CeeDee Lamb an extension

This one falls into the “tell us something we don’t know” category, so we won’t spend a lot of time here. Lamb has been with the Cowboys for four seasons and he’s gotten better with each year. There’s no way they’re letting him get away. The team exercised his fifth-year option so he’s under player control through 2024, but the front office typically likes to get their stars signed before entering their final season. The only thing that we don’t know is “when” and for “how much.” It could happen anytime between March and September, but our money is on Jerry taking this one down to the wire and inking a deal a week before the regular season begins. And as for how much, he’ll be hauling in something near the $30 M per year range.

Make Dak Prescott the highest-paid player in NFL history

Dak Prescott just finished second in the NFL in the MVP voting, and we should remind ourselves that Jerry Jones and company once went through five years of not having a quarterback worth a darn in between Troy Aikman and Tony Romo. It would be hard to believe that the 81-year-old Jones would entertain hitting the reset button and risk going through all that again.

The real telling part of this situation is just how much of his current deal they have pushed out into the future. That makes it rather apparent that they are financially tied to him for the long haul. The Joneses believe in Prescott and he’s getting his bag. And that bag is very likely to be the biggest deal in the history of the NFL because that’s how it works whenever the next quarterback resets the market. If you’re still not sure what the Cowboys might do here, last month we mapped out three options the Cowboys have with Prescott.

Re-sign Tyron Smith to a team-friendly deal

The 13-year veteran left tackle can be quite the conundrum. He’s either a great value or a waste of cap allocations depending on how much he sees the field. He’s missed more games than he’s played over the past four seasons, but he’s also coming off a great season where he not only played in 13 games but did so at a high level.

As risky as it can be to re-invest in Smith, we think he’s coming back and earlier this month we identified three factors that could lead to him sticking around a little bit longer.

Let Tony Pollard walk in free agency

The Cowboys got five years out of their fourth-round running back with the first four being dirt cheap, and the last one being quite expensive. The team franchise-tagged him last offseason because they weren’t ready to go into the season without a playmaking running back on this offense. Well, they are now, so look for the team to explore new, more cost-effective ways to supplement their ground attack.

Earlier in the week, we explained why Pollard has likely played his last game in a Cowboys uniform.

Let Tyler Biadasz walk in free agency

Pollard might not be the only fourth-round pick who became a key piece to the offense only for the team to watch him go elsewhere in free agency. Tyler Biadasz, like Pollard, earned a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2022. They both were thought to be the guys who would fill the shoes of former first-round All-Pro players, Ezekiel Elliott and Travis Frederick. But like Pollard, Biadasz had a bit of a down year last season and it could cause the Cowboys to go another direction at the position.

Biadasz is a good player, but he’s not a great player. However, the money he’ll command on the open market should be sizeable enough to price him out of Dallas. That’s okay though because the Cowboys have a contingency plan, and as we wrote back in July of last year, Brock Hoffman is the one player who could give the Cowboys second thoughts about extending Biadasz. That idea doesn’t seem all that crazy now.

Release Michael Gallup

If it was based on likeability, we’d vote to give Michael Gallup all the money as he’s such a great guy. Of course, that’s not how the business of football works. Let’s face it, it’s a “what have you done for me lately” league and Gallup hasn’t done much lately.

When it comes to production versus cap resources, there’s just no way it would make sense to hang on to Gallup going forward. On Wednesday, we explained why releasing Gallup is a foregone conclusion and shouldn’t catch any of us off guard.

What do you think is going to happen to all these guys? Do you agree with these projections? If you have different thoughts, hit us up in the comments and let us know what you think.