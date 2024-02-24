Cowboys draft 2024: OT Tyler Guyton scouting report

We continue our 2024 NFL Draft review of draft prospects that could interest the Dallas Cowboys. Today we are looking at offensive tackle Tyler Guyton (Oklahoma).

Tyler Guyton

OT

Oklahoma Sooners

Junior

3-star recruit

Height- 6’7”

Weight- 328 lbs

History:

Tyler Guyton played on the defensive line at Manor High School and was awarded a three-star rating by 247 Sports. Looking to play for his local school, Guyton enrolled with TCU in 2020.

He played four snaps in one game for the Horned Frogs but not on defense, at left tackle. He allowed no pressures or sacks on his four snaps. Guyton was redshirted immediately after the game.

The next year, Guyton again played snaps at left tackle and at H-back. He played 19 snaps at tackle, but the majority of his work came on special teams. He allowed zero sacks and one pressure, but after the season ended Guyton entered the transfer portal and joined Oklahoma.

In 2022, Guyton was made a starter at the beginning of the season after Wanya Morris had to miss time due to a suspension and Guyton played in nine games for the Sooners. He started five games and played a total of 401 snaps on offense at both left and right tackle. He allowed only four pressures and two sacks.

In 2023, Guyton was made full-time starter at right tackle and started in nine games for Oklahoma. He missed time due to injury but came back to finish the season off strong. On his 663 snaps on offense, Guyton allowed zero sacks and 12 pressures. During the Senior Bowl practice, Guyton was one of the standouts before leaving early, showing impressive athleticism for his size and an ability to keep fighting during one-on-ones.

2023 Statistics:

663 Total snaps

355 Pass Blocking Snaps

12 Pressures Allowed

0 Sacks Allowed

5 Penalties



NFL Combine/Pro Day:

TBD



Awards:

N/A

Scorecard:

Overall- 92.6/100

Run Blocking- 69/100

Pass Blocking- 84/100

Discipline- 94/100

Speed- 90/100

Strength-84/100

Acceleration- 94/100

Agility- 79/100

THE GOOD:

A huge human being for pass rushers to navigate around. His wingspan along with his height is extremely intimidating.

For his size, Guyton is super athletic and shows very fluid mobility.

Smooth movement on passing sets.

Never gets lost or confused on stunts.

Elite explosiveness.

Very good hand strength and upper body power to drive defenders back.

Has a natural ability to anchor.

Played both left and right tackle in college showing versatility. In Oklahoma he played right tackle for a left-handed quarterback.

THE BAD:

A severe lack of playing experience with shows up on the technical aspects of his blocking skills. Only 14 starts in four years of playing.

Footwork is lacking refinement.

Plays inconsistent as a run blocker and plays too upright.

His kick-slide can be too shallow at times but he’s able to recover in college due to his athletic traits. In the NFL this will not be the case.

Needs work on his landmarks in the run game.

Hand placement is inconsistent and will land often outside the strike zone. This allows defenders to gain leverage and get into his chest. When this occurs against power-rushers he really pays the price.

THE FIT:

Tyler Guyton spent all of 2023 rising up boards and with good reason. His size, athleticism and impressive pass-blocking skills makes Guyton a guy ready to go in the NFL. His sheer size and quick mobility to take up maximum space makes him almost impossible for most pass rushers to get around. He has impressive lateral quickness and agility for such a massive person and thanks to his adequate foot speed, Guyton can really neutralize those speed rushers. His size and ability to sink down on his weight shows he also has a good ability to shut down bull rushes and anchor. Clearly his experience playing defensive line in high school has helped him in this regard.

His issue in all areas of his game come in the form of consistency and technique. Guyton didn’t really start playing tackle until 2022. This means his nine starts in 2023 is all he has to go off in terms of his key development. He can look very good for a number of plays or even an entire game, then suddenly you watch him get beaten by less talented defenders and failing to execute with proper technique. In the NFL, this level of inconsistency could see him benched quickly. He also needs to work on his foot placement, certainly on kick-slides, and also his hand placement. Both need refinement. There is also coaching to be done with how he offers too much surface area of his chest. All too often he gets over-leveraged by offering too much of a large target for pass rushers to get to.

While Guyton does have issues, they are all very coachable problems that theoretically shouldn’t take long to get corrected. With his size, athleticism and solid blocking foundation, the expectations should be for Guyton to get a starting position early in the NFL and work towards a Pro Bowl nomination within the first four years of his career. For this reason, expect Guyton to go on the first day of the draft, but that would be for a team willing to either give him time to develop or get playing experience at right tackle.

COMPARISON:-

Jason Peters, Seattle Seahawks

GRADE:

Early second-round/late first-round grade

CONSENSUS RANKING:

26th

(Consensus ranking based on the average ranking from 90 major scoring services)