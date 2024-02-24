Cowboys free agent profile 2024: CB Stephon Gilmore

The Dallas Cowboys have sixteen players who will officially hit free agency on March 13th. Of the sixteen, close to half were significant contributors in 2023, meaning the Cowboys have some difficult decisions ahead of them in the next month and a half.

Today, we continue our free agent profile series looking at Dallas’ 16 impending free agents. Our next profile takes a look at another defender, veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

2023 Regular Season Stats: 17G, 68 Total Tackles (58 Solo), 13 PD, 2 INT, 1 FF, 90.4 Passer Rating Against, 4 AV

Year Review: Stephon Gilmore came into the 2023 season with some lofty expectations to live up to. The 33-year-old cornerback was Dallas’ biggest defensive acquisition of the offseason, and the Cowboys’ aggressive move to trade for Gilmore gave their secondary a big boost.

Expectations for Gilmore got even higher when fellow cornerback Trevon Diggs went down with a season-ending injury in September. Now, Dallas needed Gilmore to take over as their number one corner and play as well as they expected the All-Pro Diggs to play.

While Dallas didn’t need Gilmore to be the Defensive Player of The Year and best cornerback in football like he was in 2019, they needed him to be extremely productive and help slow down opposing teams’ best offensive players.

Luckily for the Cowboys, the veteran cornerback was everything they needed him to be, posting some impressive production. Gilmore allowed just 54 receptions on the year on 95 targets, good for a 56.8% reception percentage, his best mark since his DPOY season in 2019. Gilmore’s nine PBUs were also his highest total since that dominant 2019 season.

Without Gilmore, Dallas’ defense would not have achieved close to the level of success they did last season. While the veteran, who was dealing with a pretty serious shoulder injury, did struggle a bit in Dallas’ playoff loss to the Packers, the Cowboys have to be thrilled with Gilmore’s season, and getting him for just a fifth-round pick was an outstanding move.

Free Agency Outlook: At age 33, it seems extremely likely the next contract Gilmore signs will be a one-year deal. Both Spotrac and Pro Football Focus project him to sign a one-year contract at $11M and $10M respectively.

The cornerback class around Gilmore isn’t great, but if Jaylon Johnson of the Bears and L’Jarius Sneed of the Chiefs aren’t franchise-tagged and are allowed to hit free agency, it could lower the number of teams interested in the veteran. Still, every team always needs secondary help and Gilmore has shown he is still capable of playing at a high level.

At this point in his career, you would imagine Gilmore would want to sign with a team that can contend for a Super Bowl and give him a chance to win another championship. If this is the case, teams like the Texans, Lions, Bengals, and Chiefs could be potential fits in free agency, along with the incumbent Cowboys.

Cowboys Verdict: Gilmore already stated publicly this offseason that he wants to return to Dallas if they will have him. While talking at Radio Row during Super Bowl week, Gilmore said the following regarding the Cowboys and his potential return. “I for sure think we have the pieces to get where we want to be, and I want to be a part of that.”

#Cowboys Stephon Gilmore talking with @gbagnation on wanting to come back to Dallas another year.



“I for sure think we have the pieces to get where we want to be, and I want to be a part of that.”



Brandin Cooks also mentioned he'd love to have him back



( : @1053thefan)

It seems likely Cowboys' new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer will push for Dallas’ front office to bring Gilmore back and a reunion makes a ton of sense for both sides.

Overall, Tyron Smith and Stephon Gilmore are the two in-house free agents Dallas cannot afford to lose and they likely will do everything they can to make sure both players are wearing the star on their helmets next season.

Prediction: Stephon Gilmore signs a one-year, $8.5M (up to $11M with incentives) deal with the Dallas Cowboys