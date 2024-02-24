Cowboys linebackers roster review: Lots to sort out after 2023’s challenges

The linebacker position arguably faced the most adversity of any spot on the Dallas Cowboys’ 2023 roster. That means some big questions to answer going forward, with some players’ returns not guaranteed and a new defensive coordinator potentially bringing new philosophies to the group.

The trouble began in the preseason when rookie DeMarvion Overshown was lost for the year with an ACL injury. The third-round pick had been one of the stars of training camp and was already being considered for a key part in the LB rotation, particularly on passing downs. That move led to Markquese Bell’s transition from safety to linebacker, where he picked up the snaps that would’ve likely belonged to Overshown.

Bell performed admirably given the field promotion, being undersized for LB work but having that mitigated by playing in the nickel. But then, after just five games, Leighton Vander Esch was lost to a neck injury. Now Dallas’ top linebacker was out, leaving Bell and Damone Clark as the next men up with neither possessing Vander Esch’s experience or size.

The Cowboys’ smallish defense, Clark and Bell included, was able to do plenty of good work in 2023. But their weakness against the run was a key issue in late-season losses and the blowout elimination by the Packers. The group would need work even if Dan Quinn had stayed, but now Mike Zimmer’s arrival could mean even bigger changes.

LBs Under Contract for 2024

Leighton Vander Esch - $4.40m cap hit

Damone Clark - $1.05m cap hit

Markquese Bell (S) - $990k cap hit

DeMarvion Overshown - $1.23m cap hit

Buddy Johnson - $915k cap hit

One note; we didn’t include Micah Parsons here but rather in our review of the defensive ends. The rare dropback doesn’t make Parsons a true linebacker on this team; his dominant usage is as a pass-rushing edge so it made more sense to look at him in that context. So while technically a LB on the Cowboys roster, like Bell still technically being listed at safety, we’re focusing on where guys spend the majority of their playing time.

Who’s Buddy Johnson, you may be wondering? A fourth-round pick in 2021 by Pittsburgh, Johnson has bounced around practice squads for three years and landed with the Cowboys last October. He’s nothing more than a camp body at the moment.

While Dallas looks forward to getting Overshown back and hopefully regaining his previous momentum, the future is murky for Vander Esch. While he’d be a bargain at just a $4.4 million cap hit, Vander Esch’s chronic neck issues call his reliability and even his career into question. At the time he went on IR last October, some speculated that he might retire rather than risk more severe consequences.

Even if Vander Esch wants to keep playing the Cowboys may not want to facilitate it. They can release him at about $2.15 million in cap relief, which they would also get if he decides to retire. Right now, our bet is that Vander Esch isn’t coming back either by his own choice or by the team’s.

Even if he did return, Dallas would still be in trouble with both Vander Esch and Overshown coming off major injuries. And if Mike Zimmer isn’t down with Dan Quinn’s approach of using safeties as linebackers, that could mean losing Bell and Jayron Kearse (if he’s even re-signed) from the snap counts. That would mean a thin LB group with two of your top three holding significant red flags.

All this sets up a clear priority for the Cowboys this offseason. Replacing Vander Esch is an obvious need if he’s gone, and ensuring against injury if he stays would be nearly as crucial. Dallas needs at least one more run-stopper in the group in either scenario.

There should be options in free agency. Big-name veterans like Bobby Wagner and Lavonte David are on expiring deals, and though older both are still productive and would bring leadership to the group. A run-focused LB like Tenneesee’s Azeez Al-Shaair or Minnesota’s Jordan Hicks could make sense, being more of an early-down guy who rotates out with Clark and Overshown in nickel.

While the draft is another option, losing Vander Esch would likely push Dallas more toward free agency for a proven guy ready to contribute now. Maybe they have more faith in Damone Clark to lead the pack than we know, but that seems risky for a team with the Cowboys’ aspirations and supposed “all-in” approach to 2024.

Again, we still have to see what’s going to happen with Leighton Vander Esch to really grasp the picture at linebacker. But his staying or leaving doesn’t change the need for attention this offseason. Last year showed the group was not ready to suffer his loss, especially in run defense, and the Cowboys can’t keep letting this weakness linger.