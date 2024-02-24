It is shaping up to be a rather expensive offseason for the Dallas Cowboys. At the core are three pressing matters. First and foremost, there is the likely inevitable contract extension for quarterback Dak Prescott (a deal that could see him land somewhere around $60M on a per year basis) which is difficult in and of itself. It stands to reason that we will have an answer on this front from the Cowboys prior to the start of free agency as an extension allows them to create salary cap space which can help serve them in the effort to sign other players.

With the second pressing matter, Dallas can create salary cap relief by extending wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. He is currently set to enter the final year of his rookie contract and just so happens to be coming off of the greatest statistical season that any wide receiver has ever had in franchise history. He will likely land somewhere around $30M per year.

Finally - in terms of the top-tier priorities - the Dallas Cowboys are finally at a point in time where Micah Parsons can get an extension. Parsons has done nothing but produce at an exceptionally high level since the team drafted him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, so it seems rather likely that he would want to up his salary as soon as possible.

The fifth-year option number for Micah Parsons is now officially known

Both Prescott and Lamb are set to enter the final years of their current contracts which means there are fewer grains of sand left in their respective hour glasses. Dallas could play the franchise tag game with CeeDee Lamb in the future if they really wanted, but they have no options of team control left with their quarterback.

At the moment Parsons is technically slated to also enter the final year of his contract, the rookie one he received upon entering the NFL. However, as a first-round pick, the Cowboys have the ability to pick up the fifth-year option on Parsons and with the 2024 NFL salary cap officially being set on Friday so were the option values for the 2021 draft class.

12. Linebacker Micah Parsons, Cowboys — $24.007 million (Multiple Pro Bowls)

To be clear, this would be Parsons’ payment value for the 2025 season, but it helps to partially set the tone for what he and his representation will ask for on a per-year basis. Parsons is likely going to net somewhere well north of $24M per year when it is all said and done (he will likely soar past $30M along with Lamb), but if the Cowboys were for some reason considering not doing an extension now due to having more time to work with Parsons than the others, they at least know this.

Assuming they do not get an extension done any time soon, the Cowboys will in all likelihood pick up Parsons’ fifth-year option to just buy them time in a worst-case scenario. Things are going to suddenly get very expensive for the Dallas Cowboys.