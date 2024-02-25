5 silver linings Cowboys fans can look for in 2024

Ed. Note: We are welcoming a new writer here at BTB for the 2024 season. Dana Bartholomew, known as @day_nuh_bee on Twitter (X), is going to be covering the Cowboys for us. Welcome aboard! — Dave Halprin

If you’ve consumed any Dallas Cowboys content after their season abruptly ended in the first round of the playoffs, you know there was a lot of doom and gloom surrounding the team; and for good reason after their apathetic showing against the seventh-seed Green Bay Packers where they were favored to win by seven points. This team had NFC Championship expectations and arguably one of the easiest paths to get there. However, the blemishes this team was trying to cover up all season reared their ugly heads in a defense that allowed 510 total yards and six touchdowns, an offense that could not seem to get on the same page until it was too late, and yet another playoff performance that they looked overwhelmingly unprepared for. It’s hard to find anything to be excited about in 2024 for a team that has decided to “run it back” with head coach Mike McCarthy.

Most Cowboys fans will, understandably, not “buy in” and trust the Dallas Cowboys organization again until they prove that they can win in the postseason. However, now that the dust has settled, there are a handful of silver linings that Cowboys fans can actually look forward to in 2024.

1. DeMarvion Overshown and Trevon Diggs will be returning from injury in 2024

Rookie linebacker DeMarvion Overshown’s season was cut short during the Seattle Seahawks preseason game when he tore his ACL. Before the injury, he was showcasing his versatility in coverage during training camp and made a few third down stops in the Jacksonville Jaguars preseason game, showing a lot of promise for a young rookie. During the 2023 season, it was no secret that the linebacker position for the Dallas Cowboys was a problem area. After Leighton Vander Esch’s injury in Week 5, they decided to “band-aid” the issue with the use of safeties. Although it seemed to help for a little while, it proved to be an unsustainable solution. Going into the 2024 season, the linebacker position will be a crucial one for the Cowboys and their new defensive coordinator, Mike Zimmer, to address. As questions still exist around how Zimmer will utilize his linebackers, the return of Vander Esch, and new player acquisition, it will be exciting for Cowboys fans to keep an eye on Overshown and his return.

Every Cowboys fan knows how heartbreaking the loss of Trevon Diggs was when he tore his ACL during the dreaded Thursday practice in just the third week of the season. Diggs was a 2021 All-Pro and the interception leader in the NFL, and in 2022 he made his second Pro Bowl appearance. The 2023 season was starting to look like another Pro Bowl season for him. In just two games he already had one INT, one forced fumble, and a PBU that led to a pick-six. It will be great to have Diggs back with this team in 2024, but what makes it even more exciting is now he will be playing alongside another All-Pro, Pro Bowler, and interception leader in DaRon Bland.

2. New player acquisition with Will McClay in the driver’s seat

Will McClay has made the decision to stay with the Dallas Cowboys for his 21st season with the organization in 2024. A few teams reached out to him for general manager opportunities, but ultimately McClay likes where he is at and is committed to this team. Throughout his time in Dallas, he has been an integral part in building the team and has a great track record of acquiring talent. Just from 2020 to 2023, the Cowboys have had 29 Pro Bowlers and this year they had nine players voted as AP All-Pros, most of any team this season. As the organization is focusing towards the 2024 draft and as 16 players enter free agency, McClay will have his work cut out for him filling the holes in this roster. Improvement is needed in the running game and stopping the run, so keep an eye on acquisitions at OL, RB, LB and DT.

3. Continuity with Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott

Although Mike McCarthy is entering his fourth year as head coach, 2024 will be only his second season calling the offense and implementing his “Texas-Coast” play style. This past season McCarthy worked with Dak Prescott to align his footwork to the timing of the receivers and to improve communication pre-snap. After a slow offensive start in the first few games, it seemed as though they were able to put it all together. Prescott ended the season as the runner up for MVP as he led the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns while CeeDee Lamb led the league in receptions and scrimmage yards for a wide receiver. The Cowboys became a high-powered passing attack offense without much help from a running game. The 2024 season seems to be a “prove-it” year as there is no contract extension in place for McCarthy. As the season unfolds, hopefully with help from an improved running game, McCarthy and Prescott have a chance to “prove it” and continue building on what they were able to accomplish in 2023.

As for Dak Prescott, it looks like a contract extension is likely for him in the coming weeks, one that could reset the QB market. While many will question the decision to extend him due to poor performances in the playoffs after seven seasons, here is a list of QB’s that won their first Super Bowl after their eighth season if you’re looking for some hope:

Peyton Manning (9th season)

Drew Brees (9th season)

Matt Stafford (13th season)

John Elway (15th season)

4. The Dallas Cowboys found a DAWG at tight end with Jake Ferguson

Jake Ferguson has quickly climbed to the top of the list of fan-favorite players in his second season with the Cowboys. He has become a very reliable part of the offense and a new safety net for Prescott with 71 receptions and 761 yards in 2023. The “Dak-to-Ferg” seam pass has become a signature play that is a beauty to watch. Along with leaping over defenders, tough running after catch, and improved blocking, Ferguson comes with a “don’t mess with me” attitude that many fans feel has been missing from this team for years. The Seattle game in Week 13 is a perfect example of this. He brought a level of intensity that is not only fun to watch, but also a huge reason why the Cowboys won that game. The Dallas Cowboys have found their TE1. Even one of the best tight ends in the NFL, Travis Kelce, had high praise for him and can’t wait to see how he grows in the coming years. 2024 is the year to sport that #87 jersey proudly.

5. Battle-tested schedule for 2024

At a glance, the 2024 schedule for the Dallas Cowboys looks daunting; borderline nightmare-ish. They play eight different 2023 playoff teams with the Philadelphia Eagles (x2), Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers (in their house again), Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns. So how can this possibly be something to look forward to? Well, when the 2024 regular season comes to an end, it will be clear exactly where the Dallas Cowboys stack up against the best in the NFL. For a team that is consistently criticized for not being able to play well against good teams, this season will have many “measuring stick” games and opportunities to prove that they can.

The 2024 season will no doubt be a pivotal one. Even though the wounds are still fresh after the early exit in this year’s playoffs, the fact is this team has been a playoff team for three years in a row now. The problem areas are clear as day which means they can and should be addressed this offseason and heading into the 2024 season. Whether this team is able to fix them and get past this plateau or not, is yet to be determined.