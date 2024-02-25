Why this odd CBA rule keeps the Cowboys from placing a franchise tag on Tyler Biadasz

With several key free agents this offseason, it may be surprising to see reports that the Dallas Cowboys won’t be using the franchise tag in 2024. While not using the tag makes sense for most of the potential candidates, center Tyler Biadasz would seem like a decent option. But because of a strange provision of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NFL owners and players union, the idea of franchising Biadasz falls apart quickly.

There are generally two ways that the Cowboys have used the franchise tag in their modern history. One is as a placeholder when working out a long-term deal, such as a few years back with QB Dak Prescott and DE DeMarcus Lawrence. The other is as a one-year band-aid to preserve talent on top of a depth chart, such as with RB Tony Pollard last year or TE Dalton Schultz in 2022.

Given this, you can quickly dismiss the notion of franchising Dallas’ other key free agents as you go down the list. Pollard was franchised last year, so the added cost of a second-straight tag would cost over $12 million. That’s far more than the Cowboys should or will pay for a running back this year, and probably for a while.

LT Tyron Smith still performs when healthy but misses too many games for a $19 million, fully-guaranteed salary. CB Stephon Gilmore, while an effective starter last year, isn’t worth over $18 million at his age. S Jayron Kearse has been a great find from the NFL’s bargain bin and a vocal leader for the defense, but in truth isn’t close to an elite safety and has started showing decline.

Unlike these teammates, Tyler Biadasz is still in his prime and has a solid case for a long-term deal. He’s been to a Pro Bowl and, while not one of the league’s top centers, brings stability and continuity to the offensive line. Biadasz presents a low-risk option to return and help the Cowboys compete in 2024, rather than gambling on a change.

You could see where Biadasz fits either of the typical franchise tag models. If the Cowboys do want to make him their starting center for years to come, they’d typically franchise him to secure rights and then continue negotiating throughout the offseason. Or if they were just focused on stability for the “all-in” 2024 season, they’d give him the tag for a season and worry about the future next year.

The exclusive franchise tag pays a player the average of the top-five salaries at his position. If it was based on what centers make, that average would be roughly $13 million. The NFL’s highest-paid center, Jason Kelce, averages a little over $14 million a year on his deal. While $13 million would be steep for Biadasz’s services, Dallas might be willing to do it for a one-year stop gap while they focused on other roster needs.

But here’s where it all crumbles. For some reason, the CBA doesn’t differentiate between offensive line positions with the franchise tag. So whether you play tackle, guard, or center, the tag is based on the top-five salaries of all offensive linemen. That means a projected $19.9 million cost for the 2024 franchise tag, thanks mainly to those pricey, elite left tackles.

It’s an odd provision when you consider that the CBA splits hairs between wide receivers and tight ends, which has led to conflicts in past years with high-volume TEs who think they deserve WR money. With such a huge disparity between center salaries compared to tackle and even guards among offensive linemen, you’d think the CBA would apply similar logic.

So no, the Cowboys won’t be using the franchise tag on Tyler Biadasz. It’s not because he wouldn’t make sense by some measures, but this odd handling of offensive linemen in the CBA just isn’t equitable. Whether or not that contributes to Biadasz leaving Dallas this offseason remains to be seen.