The contract extension, or lack of one, between Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys is going to be a subject this offseason until there is resolution one way or another.

This past week there was speculation that Prescott could command around $60M per year if/when an extension does happen. Given the quarterback market and the way it has worked in recent history, this lines up with expectations and predictions.

We have noted many times that if an extension does happen that it will very likely come before the beginning of free agency on March 13th so that the team can use whatever salary cap space that they create as a result of it. We still have a few weeks to go on that front, but time is starting to become of the essence.

On Saturday morning there was a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that there have not been any ‘substantial’ talks between the player and the club yet. As transcribed by Bleacher Report:

Appearing on Saturday’s SportsCenter, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Cowboys and representatives for Prescott haven’t had “any substantial talks” about a long-term contract. “I was told that Dallas and Dak Prescott’s reps have not had any substantial talks,” Fowler said. “They have not discussed numbers, they could certainly meet at the NFL combine next week though to at least get started to see where each side is at.”

The NFL Combine does traditionally bring an opportunity for teams and player representatives to come together and hash things out so this all makes sense. Again, March 13th is soon, but it is hardly tomorrow.