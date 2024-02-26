2024 NFL Draft: Positions of need and players Cowboys could target at No. 24

The Dallas Cowboys currently hold the 24th overall pick in the first-round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Barring a trade between now and draft day, we can assume that's exactly where they will be using their first-round pick in approximately two months from now in April.

Today, we thought we'd take a closer look at Dallas' current "roster needs" (OT, iOL, WR, DT, EDGE, LB, CB) and the players they could possibly be targeting at No. 24. For this exercise we will be using Dane Brugler's Top 100 player rankings to help determine which prospects in the 2024 draft class could potentially be available for Dallas with the 24th overall pick.

OT

No. 6 - Joe Alt, Notre Dame

No. 9 - Olu Fashanu, Penn State

No. 13 - JC Latham, Alabama

No. 16 - Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

No. 17 - Amarius Mims, Georgia

No. 18, Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

Even if Tyron Smith is re-signed this offseason, selecting a tackle at No. 24 would still very much be in play. Considering Smith's inability to remain healthy and the need to find his long-term replacement, Dallas could be hoping one of the above-mentioned OTs slides to them in the first-round, minus Joe Alt and Olu Fashanu who should be long gone by then. The rest of the tackles who could be available for them are all intriguing options with varying levels of talent/skill set. Each of them though are potential starters as rookies.

My pick: Amarius Mims, Georgia (6'7", 330) Despite starting limited games at Georgia and some injury concerns, Mims' ceiling is as high as any OT in the entire 2024 draft class. His athletic ability, elite length, and strength are similar to that of Tyron Smith, making him an ideal replacement option.

#Georgia OT Amarius Mims



High upside prospect, physical run blocker, fluid athlete as a pass protector, but only eight career college starts.



Expected to be a big tester at the Combine. pic.twitter.com/SPRG6xfVqG — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 22, 2024

iOL

No. 19 - Troy Fautanu, Washington

No. 20 - Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

No. 27 - Graham Barton, Duke

No. 32 - Jordan Morgan, Arizona

No. 36 - Zach Frazier, West Virginia

The Cowboys may have to replace Tyler Biadasz at OC and potentially Tyler Smith if he's kicked out to LT. Fortunately for them, there's a really good chance some the best interior offensive lineman will be there for them at No. 24. Fautanu and Morgan potentially have OG and LT position flex, and Powers-Johnson and Frazier have OG/OC position flex. Barton could be the most intriguing considering he could potentially play any position on the OL. All of this could prove fortuitous for Dallas if they're looking to upgrade their iOL.

My pick: Graham Barton, Duke (6'5", 311) Graham Barton's position flex to potentially play all five OL positions is just too intriguing to pass up. His athleticism, power, strength, physicality, and football IQ could make him an upgrade over Tyler Biadasz as Dallas' new OC.

Been awhile but let’s check out some Graham Barton at center⤵️ pic.twitter.com/oCan0luQWA — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) January 31, 2024

WR

No. 2 - Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

No. 3 - Malik Nabers, LSU

No. 14 - Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

No. 28 - Keon Coleman, Florida State

No. 34 - Ladd McConkey, Georgia

No. 35 - Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Don't be surprised if WR is the pick at No. 24 for the Cowboys. It won't be either Marvin Harrison or Malik Nabers, who won't make it out of the Top 10, but the rest of the above-mentioned receivers could be of interest to Dallas. Thomas, Coleman, and Mitchell are probably better fits in the Cowboys offense as outside WRs considering CeeDee Lamb plays predominantly out of the slot. McConkey is a wild card though due to his ability to create space on his own and get open, even though he's also at his best in the slot.

My pick: Adonai Mitchell, Texas (6'4", 192) Adonai Mitchell is a tall/lean, physical WR with surprising flexibility for a player his size. He is a nuanced route-runner with the speed and athleticism to create space on his own as well as being a legit vertical threat. He also is a sure-handed pass catcher.

#Horns WR Adonai Mitchell had only ONE drop for the 2023 season on 86 targets. Mitchell caught 55 passes for 845 yards (15.4 YPC) & 11 TD.



His drop rate % is the lowest of all "top tier" WRs in the '24 NFL Draft.



Here's some of his best plays from this past season: pic.twitter.com/7yHvb2oOS2 — Blake Munroe (@BlakeMunroeOTF) February 20, 2024

iDL

No. 15 - Byron Murphy, Texas

No. 30 - Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois

No. 33 - T’Vondre Sweat, Texas

Upgrading their defensive front could be the Cowboys’ biggest offseason "need". As such, all three of the above-mentioned defensive tackles could be in play for them at No. 24. Murphy has the versatility to be a one- or three-tech in Mike Zimmer's scheme, but Newton would likely be only a three-tech due to his lack of size/length. Because of that, he may not fit the threshold Zimmer likes at the position. Sweat. on the other hand, is a big-bodied, space-eater-type Dallas' new DC might covet, however, selecting him at No. 24 may be a bit of a stretch.

My pick: T'Vondre Sweat, Texas (6'4", 362) T'Vondre Sweat is just built different and would be an upgrade to Dallas' defense in a variety of ways. His strength and power as both a run stopper and pass rusher demands double teams, which would free up his teammates around and behind him to make plays.

There's only so much you can do to slow down 360+ pounds.



T'Vondre Sweat is inevitable when he wants to be. pic.twitter.com/oWTi3pvjUj — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 31, 2024

EDGE

No. 12 - Dallas Turner, Alabama

No. 21 - Jared Verse, Florida State

No. 22 - Laiatu Tatu, UCLA

No. 26 - Chop Robinson, Penn State

No. 31 - Darius Robinson, Missouri

Although EDGE rusher isn't one of the Cowboys bigger "needs", DeMarcus Lawrence isn't getting any younger and you can never have enough pass rushers. Depending on how the board sits when Dallas is on the clock at No. 24, the best player available could very well be a defensive end. With the exception of Dallas Turner, who is likely long gone by 24, each one of the above-mentioned players could be in play for the Cowboys. Each one brings something a little bit different to the table and each one is definitely worthy of the pick.

My pick: Darius Robinson, Missouri (6'5", 286) There is not another EDGE player in the entire 2024 draft class like Darius Robinson. His size, strength, power, and get-off are among the best at the position. Add him to the mix of DeMarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons, and Sam Williams and Dallas would have a scary pass rush.

Welcome to the Darius Robinson show.



Efficient arm-over vs. Tyler Guyton. pic.twitter.com/KM3VMUEDVJ — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 31, 2024

LB

No. 39 - Junior Colson, Michigan

No. 42 - Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

There may or may not be a linebacker selected in the entire first-round this year according to Dane Brugler's rankings. Junior Colson and Edgerrin Cooper are the only ones who are marginally worthy of such a selection. Colston (6'3", 247) is more of the throwback thumper type of LB Mike Zimmer seems to prefer in his scheme. Cooper (6'2", 227) is arguably the more versatile and talented of the two. Ideally, both players would be trade down targets for Dallas, but depending where they have them on their draft board they could be in play at No. 24.

My pick: Junior Colson, Michigan (6'3", 247) The Cowboys don't currently have a linebacker with the kind of size and physicality Junior Colson would bring to the position. He also seems to be a better fit as far as Mike Zimmer's preferences are concerned.

Junior Colson reads the run and engages with the OT. He does a good job of standing him up while working to get to the ball carrier. pic.twitter.com/svx5EYQmJX — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) February 18, 2024

CB

No. 10 -Terrion Arnold, Alabama

No. 11 - Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

No. 23 - Cooper DeJean, Iowa

No. 25 - Nate Wiggins, Clemson

No. 29 - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Cornerback is an under-the-radar "need" for the Cowboys, and as such, should definitely be in consideration at No. 24. As the top CB in the 2024 draft class, Terrion Arnold likely has no chance of still being available. Quinyon Mitchell on the other hand, being from a small school, could potentially slide. And when or where Nate Higgins, Cooper DeJean or Kool-Aid McKinstry eventually come off the board is anyone's guess. Any of these though would be great fits in Mike Zimmer's scheme on the outside opposite Trevon Diggs.

My pick: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama (6'1", 195) Kool-Aid McKinstry is a well-rounded CB with versatility to excel in either a heavy man or zone defensive scheme. He is smooth and fluid in coverage and he's a high-level playmaker at the catch point. He'd be in excellent fit opposite Trevon Diggs.