Cowboys draft prospects: Blake Corum could help solve the running game issues

Blake Corum is one of the most decorated running backs in this year’s draft class. In his collegiate career, he rushed for 3,757 yards. He had 27 rushing touchdowns in 2023. For the past two seasons, Corum has been a First-Team All-American, culminating in an MVP performance in the national championship game against Washington. Corum was named offensive MVP after running for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Here’s what the film says about the Michigan prospect.

Very rarely was Corum used in the passing game. In the games reviewed (Maryland 2022, Rutgers 2023, Penn State 2023, and Minnesota 2023), Corum only ran a route five yards from the line of scrimmage once, primarily relegated to patterns in the flats and the short middle of the field. It’s a shame because with his speed and vision, you’d expect him to have a more prominent role in the screen game. When blocking, Corum does take on the incoming defender, but his technique could be more consistent, choosing to lead with his shoulder to block pass rushers versus using the width of his frame. Sometimes, it’s effective, other times blocks hit half the defender and don’t stifle the pass rush.

Blake Corum with the speed but how about J.J. McCarthy as the lead blocker ⚡️@UMichFootball takes the 7-0 lead over Iowa in the Big Ten Champ Game! pic.twitter.com/GDjzmhdeeL — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 5, 2021

Corum has exceptional vision. He can find the tiniest creases at the line of scrimmage. Additionally, he reads his blocks well and sets them up ideally by pressing the hole and cutting off the hips of his blockers at the right time. He displays good balance and shrugs off arm tackles with excellent lateral quickness to bounce outside runs. There are some concerns about his elusiveness, as the first defender often takes him down in the tackle box.

His clocked speed of a 4.4 forty-yard dash is evident on film. He’s got the game-breaking speed to close games out, highlighted by his long run in the national title game and other examples against Maryland and Penn State. Corum has flashes of being a physical runner but is more shifty than a downhill bruiser. Routinely, he will fall forward on his runs and use his leg drive upon contact to fight for extra yards.

BLAKE CORUM TO THE HOUSE 〽️@UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/B7saBVUOWu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 24, 2022

Corum did suffer a knee injury late in 2022 and is an older prospect. He will turn 24 years old in November, likely making him a running back that won’t be a priority to extend after his rookie contract. He could go as high in the middle of the second round for his skillset and talents and be an immediate contributor despite limitations. His inconsistencies as a pass protector and limited involvement as a receiver place Corum in a complementary role to start his NFL career.