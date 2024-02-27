Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will not attend NFL Scouting Combine

The Dallas Cowboys head coach and defensive coordinator reportedly will not attended this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. ESPN’s reporter on the Dallas Cowboys, Todd Archer, wrote that both Mike McCarthy and Mike Zimmer will stay in the confines of The Star as they put together the rest of the team’s staff and discuss scheme and strategy.

McCarthy said the workload capacity and time efficiency made more sense for them to remain at The Star. “Zim and I will have a full week together here and cover a lot of ground with things we’re working on,” McCarthy said.

Both McCarthy and Zimmer will still interview prospects remotely via video calls as well as review tape of player workouts during the combine.

“At the same time, we can still participate in the combine process and have direct contact through video calls and meetings, while having our coaches on the ground there as well.”

This will be the second consecutive year McCarthy has opted to not attended the combine. Last year, McCarthy chose to stay back in Dallas during the combine while he strategized the new offensive scheme and prepared to take over play-calling duties. He did make the trip later during the week of the combine to meet with media, but soon returned back Dallas to continue scheme preparation.

In the two seasons McCarthy has chosen to stay at home during the combine, the Cowboys have gone 12-5 and finished fourth in 2022 in points scored and first last year. This year that process remains the same for McCarthy, but this time the motive looks to be in constructing the plan for defense.