Cowboys news: A mock draft with Dallas going heavy on offense

This would certainly give Mike McCarthy no excuses in the final year of his contract, and the second year calling the offense for the Cowboys.

Round 1, Pick 24: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon Before diving into the exciting picks, the Cowboys use their first-round selection on Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson. Adding an offensive lineman is never a splashy move but as we’ve seen with Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, and Tyler Smith, it often leads to success for this front office. With Tyler Biadasz entering free agency, the Cowboys find a way to upgrade the position with this selection. Powers-Johnson played guard early in his career but was a breakout star in 2023 when he became the full-time center. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, Powers-Johnson has an NFL-sized frame and is a plug-and-play starter. He’s very athletic for an offensive lineman and is balanced when it comes to pass protection and run blocking. The Cowboys could also use a left tackle but Powers-Johnson is the best player at his position and is a great value selection at No. 24. Round 2, Pick 56: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina Legette boasts an impressive frame at 6-foot-3 and 227 pounds and while he needs to time to develop, he comes in ready to make an impact due to his ability to create yards after the catch. He’s also incredibly fast, which is something Damian Parson of The Draft Network focused on when diving into Legette’s tape. The concerns with Legette that allow him to slide into Round 2 would be a limited route tree as well as having just one year of production. After playing sparingly for four seasons, the redshirt senior went off with 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns on 71 receptions. Round 3, Pick 87: Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon Blessed with elite speed and incredible vision, Irving had 1,593 yards and 13 touchdowns from scrimmage in 2023. A weapon as a runner and receiver, Irving averaged 6.5 yards per rushing attempt and 8.2 per reception in two seasons with the Ducks. A player with his talent doesn’t slide to Round 3 without concerns, however, and Irving has a couple. The primary knock is his size. Irving is 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds which leads to concerns about his long-term future. He also needs to improve as a pass blocker but if Dallas pairs him with a veteran who can work in a committee with him, there’s no reason this pick won’t lead to some exciting plays.

Predicting the Cowboys first-round pick will be a pre-draft game for many.

Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz are both set to hit free agency and neither is guaranteed to return to Dallas for multiple reasons. Even if they’re brought back, the Cowboys should be preparing for the future at the position. So, with that being said, who should the Cowboys be targeting in Round 1 of the draft ahead of the NFL Combine? The Cowboys should draft OL Troy Fautanu with the 24th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft There are countless ways the board could fall for the Cowboys before they’re on the clock come April but Washington’s offensive lineman Troy Fautanu is expected to be a late first round pick. Per Grinding the Mocks, his expected pick based on data looking into thousands of mocks is 25th overall. He’s be a great pick for the Cowboys. Fautanu’s position is up for debate due to his size after playing left tackle for the Huskies. Many believe Fautanu will be considered as a guard by NFL teams but the good news for Dallas is they could use either. Fautanu’s Combine measurements will answer a lot of questions about his size given that he does have long arms even if he could be taller. It shouldn’t shock anyone if there are teams out there who consider him a tackle in this year’s draft process.

The Cowboys need to be a little more active in free agency this time around.

Free Agency When it comes to the left tackle position, I’d be more than happy for Dallas to bring back Tyron on another one-year incentive-laden deal. It will be another Super Bowl run attempt for him in the twilight of his career, but also is the best move for the Cowboys to make. However, let’s pretend the Cowboys are no longer interested in what Tyron can bring to the table. If that’s the case, free agency won’t really be an option at left tackle for Dallas. Their answer is already in the building and was selected as their first-round pick in the 2022 draft. Tyler Smith is the most logical option. The All-Pro left guard was literally drafted to be Tyron’s replacement, but will Dallas make the move? I’m not sure they expected Tyler to be a 1st-team All-Pro guard, and that happy coincidence may keep him at left guard for the foreseeable future. That would mean Dallas would definitely turn to the draft for a left tackle because the current available free agent left tackles list is just four players long, and Tyron sits at the top of it. As far as center goes, I can see Dallas extending Biadasz for at least another season just to maintain continuity. Should they decide not to, here is a short list of moderately priced players who could be brought in if the coaches think backup Brock Hoffman isn’t up to the task: Brian Allen (formerly of the Los Angeles Rams) Jon Feliciano (formerly of San Francisco) Nick Allegretti (formerly of Kansas City) Pat Elfein (formerly of Arizona)

Unsurprisingly, the Cowboys are headed for a reset at running back with Tony Pollard set to hit free agency.

Pollard was one of three running backs who received the franchise tag last offseason with the other two being Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley. Schefter’s report also noted that the Giants are unlikely to tag Barkley for a second year in a row and the same for the Raiders with Jacobs, although ESPN recently listed him as an option that Dallas could/should target in free agency. The tag amount for these running backs specifically (because they were tagged last year) is $12.1M. That is simply too much to devote to the running back position these days. It seems possible that Pollard or one of these options could potentially wind up in the Cowboys backfield, but certainly not at a high price at the beginning of free agency. Consider that when OCC discussed here at BTB lessons to learn relative to free agency that number one was paying the veteran running back. As a part of his analysis OCC took a look at the five biggest contracts earned by running backs in free agency over the last two years and number five last season was Dalvin Cook, who wasn’t even signed until well into training camp. Perhaps Tony Pollard has played his final game in a Cowboys uniform. All the best to him if he has, although as mentioned a reunion at a lower price does not feel impossible.

The linebacker position is likely where new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer has the most work to do in his first season.

Name: Edgerrin Cooper Position: Linebacker College: Texas A&M Height/Weight: 6-3 / 230 (unverified) Did You Know? Cooper was college football’s most valuable linebacker in 2023, according to **PFF’s wins above average metric**. His 85-plus season grades in coverage, run defense and pass rushing put him in a class of his own out of all FBS linebackers last season. How He Helps The Cowboys It’s hard to make the argument that any position group other than linebacker is in a more dire need of addressing this offseason, as the Cowboys ended the season with Damone Clark as the lone healthy player in the room and a converted safety in Markquese Bell pitching in to provide support in the second level. This offseason, adding multiple bodies to that room will be necessary to pair with Clark and DeMarvion Overshown, who was robbed of his rookie season after tearing his ACL in the preseason. Adding a free agent that can stop the run and a versatile backer like Cooper could provide just the right amount of help that the Cowboys could be looking for this offseason in the second level. His ability to cover different types of receiving weapons and his resume in displaying a high on-field IQ would only bolster a defense in need of extra support behind the defensive line.

