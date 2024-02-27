Stephen Jones ‘absolutely’ wants to get a contract extension done with Dak Prescott

Much of the talk around the first couple of months of the Dallas Cowboys offseason has revolved around QB Dak Prescott and whether or not he will receive a contract extension with the team. Prescott currently has one year left on his contract with the team. and as it currently stands, will have a $59.4 million cap hit in the 2024 season. However, the team can significantly lower the cap hit if they extend Prescott and spread out the money for more seasons.

It had been previously speculated that the front office would like to extend Prescott, and that the quarterback could command up to $60 million per year on his next deal.

Dak is going to reset the market



If the Cowboys are truly going “all-in” like team owner Jerry Jones claims they are, it will be hard for them to do that with Prescott’s current cap hit for 2024. With an extension, the team could backload the contract and have a lower cap hit for this season. This would allow more wiggle-room financially to make free agent signings that could put the team in a good position to contend this upcoming season.

While speaking to media at the NFL combine on Tuesday, Stephen Jones made it clear that the Cowboys ‘absolutely’ want to get an extension done with Prescott.

“Oh yes, absolutely. Our whole thing with Dak is him being a Cowboy. That’s all that’s on our mind.”

There has been some debate around the Cowboys not giving Prescott an extension, as he has not been successful in the playoffs throughout his career in Dallas. However, it is becoming more apparent that the front office believes Prescott is the long-term answer for the team at the quarterback position and would like to continue building around him heading forward.