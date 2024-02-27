Cowboys to meet with pending free agent Tyron Smith ‘soon’ to keep him in Dallas in 2024

The Dallas Cowboys have many objectives to accomplish on their offseason agenda when it comes to contracts. Ideally, the team hopes to reach an extension with QB Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb, and LB Micah Parsons. By agreeing to extensions with these players it would not only be insuring more years in Dallas for their All-Pro players, it would also be providing more immediate cap relief in 2024. Not only do they hope to extend their star players, the team has several pending free agents. Most notably, their long-time star left tackle Tyron Smith is due to hit free agency.

When asked at the NFL combine about Smith’s future, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said the team plans to sit down with him in the near future with the intent of keeping him in Dallas for the 2024 season.

"We'll be sitting down with him and looking at what it looks like for him to stay here." - SJ

Smith has played 13 seasons for the Cowboys, and throughout that time he has been one of the best left tackles in the NFL. Throughout his career, he has five All-Pro selections, and eight Pro Bowl selections. His most recent All-Pro selection came in 2023, where he was selected to the AP All-Pro second-team.

The big concern for Smith has always been his health, as he has not been available the entire season for the Cowboys since 2015. To put that into perspective, Smith has not been available for an entire season once in Prescott’s entire career in Dallas. However, this past season was an improvement for Smith in regards to physical health. His 13 games played is the most he has played since 2019, as he only played four games for the team in 2022.

It makes sense for the Cowboys to try and bring Smith back for the 2024 season. Left tackle is arguably the second most important position in football for right-handed quarterbacks, as they protect their blindside. If Smith is healthy, he is the best option the Cowboys have at the position, and is still one of the better players in the NFL on the offensive line. If the Cowboys can sign him to another incentive-heavy contract, it would be big for a team hopeful to contend for a Super Bowl in 2024.