Stephen Jones gives updates regarding health of key Cowboys defenders

Stephen Jones spoke to the media today and had plenty to say on Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith and Tyler Smith. He has also spoken about the injury status of a few Cowboys players on defense.

Trevon Diggs and DeMarvion Overshown

Trevon Diggs and DeMarvion Overshown have been working hard to get back on the field in 2024 after both suffered torn ACL’s early last season. Stephen Jones was asked about the rehab progress at the NFL Scouting Combine today and the answer was positive for both players.

Trevon Diggs and DeMarvion Overshown (torn ACL suffered by both) have a more than solid chance of NOT starting training camp on the PUP list.



Both are "coming along great" in their rehab — per SJ.



The timing of both injuries works well toward that timeline for the #Cowboys. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) February 27, 2024

Based on Jones’ comments it looks as though both Diggs and Overshown are on track to participate in training camp in late July. If they are able to do so, it will be extremely valuable in ensuring that they are prepared for their return in the regular season. Both players have the potential to play big roles in areas of need for this Cowboys defense.

However, it is fairly typical for players to have a slow return after such major injuries. Recently, Terrence Steele (ACL), Michael Gallup (ACL), and Tony Pollard (leg fracture) have all struggled to get back to their normal production after making their post-injury returns. Injuries tend to take a toll not just on players physically, but mentally as well. It takes a lot of time and reps for players to feel confident in their bodies again and getting some of those reps in at training camp before the season begins is a huge step in the right direction.

Leighton Vander Esch

Steven Jones was also asked if decisions have been made around a possible Leighton Vander Esch return, however the answer was not as hopeful as was in Diggs’ and Overshown’s case. According to a tweet from Nick Harris from DallasCowbys.com, Jones is allowing Vander Esch time to weigh his decision.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on LB Leighton Vander Esch and his future:



“We’ll let Leighton speak to that. It’s an injury issue that he’s getting his hands around. He’ll speak to that.”



Sounds like an impending decision from the Cowboys' 2018 first-round pick. — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) February 27, 2024

Vander Esch, unfortunately, has had to battle injuries throughout his six years in the NFL with a broken collarbone, multiple neck issues, and stingers. The most recent neck injury in 2023 has Vander Esch contemplating a possible retirement. The Pro Bowler, and second-team All-Pro has had a great career in the NFL, one he should be proud to hang his hat on. With his health and his family as top priorities, it’s not a decision to take lightly and the Cowboys organization is allowing him to speak on it when he is ready.