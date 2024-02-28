5 key storylines for the Cowboys 2024 season

As the start of the new league year approaches, we officially turn the page to the 2024 season. The scouting combine is days away, followed soon by free agency. Before you know it, there will be the draft, then we’ll be at OTAs and the beginning of training camp. There is no shortage of comings and goings when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys, and every step of their offseason is pivotal to the results of this upcoming year. 2024 will be a season that will shape the franchise for years to come. Here are five important storylines for this year’s Dallas Cowboys.

1. Repeat as division winner

The Cowboys managed to wrestle away the NFC East division title after the Eagles started the season 10-1 before sputtering late down the stretch, and the Cowboys won seven of their last nine games to end the regular season. Dallas is expected to compete for another division crown, having won twelve games for their third consecutive season. Merely winning another division title won’t satiate the fanbase, but it does prove that the team is consistent and is not letting the atrocious end to 2023 affect them.

The team has an arduous first-place schedule, with games against the AFC North, who had three teams make the playoffs, including a matchup with this year’s MVP Lamar Jackson. Dallas will travel to Cleveland and Pittsburgh for the first time since 2016. History isn’t on the Cowboys’ side. The last time there was a repeat division winner was 2004. Dallas rewriting his history is the first big thing on their agenda.

2. What young player will break out?

It flies under the radar, but the Cowboys have a lot of young prospects to be excited about. Think back to last summer. John Stephens was pushing for a roster spot by converting to tight end after playing as a receiver in college. Unfortunately, Stephens tore his ACL and went on season-ending injured reserve. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown also tore his ACL. Both players have intriguing upsides which we have not seen play in the regular season.

As for who has played during the season, Jalen Brooks showed flashes of his talent when given the opportunity. Juanyeh Thomas was a reserve safety who played more incrementally and has the prototypical size to be impactful. Plus, interior offensive lineman Brock Hoffman showcased talents in the season finale against Washington. Lastly, can Mazi Smith get going in his sophomore season? The young members of the team could be exciting developments throughout the season.

3. Can the Cowboys stay a step ahead of the division?

The Cowboys are vying to repeat as division winners, but that goes in sequence with the Cowboys maintaining the upper hand over their division rivals. The Washington Commanders hired Dan Quinn away from Dallas to serve as their head coach and are rumored to be in the market for USC quarterback prospect Caleb Williams. Washington has solid veterans but is mostly rebuilding. The Philadelphia Eagles collapsed under the pressure of their inner turmoil last season. Wide receiver A.J. Brown refused to talk to the media for a portion of the season. The Eagles dismissed their offensive and defensive coordinators, Brian Johnson and Sean Desai. There have also been reports of head coach Nick Sirianni having numerous confrontations on the sidelines in the absence of their head of security, Dom DiSandro, after shoving a 49ers player.

Another talking point is the leadership of Jalen Hurts and being able to carry the franchise. The Eagles are the clear obstacle in the division, so their drama is good for the Cowboys. Finally, the New York Giants are hard to figure out. Are they the team that won a playoff game two years ago, or are they the mediocre group we saw last year? They still have question marks around Daniel Jones, and defensive coordinator Don Martindale parted ways with the team after some dispute with head coach Brian Daboll. They need to keep their heads down and mind their path.

4. The return of Trevon Diggs

It was deflating when it was announced that Trevon Diggs was lost for the season. Luckily, the Cowboys could withstand his injury and DaRon Bland became an All-Pro in his place. Diggs should make a full recovery, but as to when he’ll debut is another story.

The recovery from ACL injuries has changed so much in the NFL over the last 15 years that it’s hard to tell when we’ll see Diggs on the field. Also, if he is cleared to play, will there be any hesitation in how he plays? Undoubtedly, the team is equally anxious since Stephon Gilmore is a free agent, and there may be a competitive market to retain his services. Nonetheless, Cowboys Nation eagerly awaits Diggs’ return and his playing alongside another ball-hawk in Bland.

5. My brother’s keeper

Speaking of Trevon Diggs, what if the rumors were true? What if after months, if not years, of people connecting the dots, the stars aligned, and the Cowboys traded for Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs? There have been rumors that Diggs is frustrated with Josh Allen in Buffalo. At times, his involvement has inexplicably plummeted. For example, Allen didn’t target Diggs in their playoff game against the Chiefs before a missed field goal sealed Buffalo’s playoff fate.

Diggs is in the third year of a four-year, $96M contract and carries a cap hit of $27.8M in 2024. If the Cowboys were to pull the trigger on a trade for the veteran wideout, they would have to offer nothing lower than a Day 2 draft pick and likely have to negotiate a contract extension following the trade. Diggs, or any trade for a proven performer, would be out of character for the Cowboys, but we know this will be a rumor we’ll constantly hear about.