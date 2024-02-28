2 players for Cowboys fans to keep an eye on during the NFL scouting combine

It’s NFL combine week in the final week of February, with coaches and scouts across the league gathering in Indianapolis to watch the best college prospects entering the 2024 NFL Draft. However, head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer will not be attending the event. McCarthy explained that they will both be in Dallas continuing to set the staff and work on changes to their new defensive scheme.

“Zim and I will have a full week together here and cover a lot of ground with things we’re working on. At the same time, we can still participate in the combine process and have direct contact through video calls and meetings, while having our coaches on the ground there as well.”

The scouting combine is always a fun opportunity for fans to watch some of the biggest stars showcase their athleticism and intangibles in various drills. Often, a player can significantly increase their draft stock with an impressive performance in Indianapolis. These are two players Cowboys fans should keep a close eye on throughout the week, as they could be a potential fit for the team in the draft.

WR Brian Thomas Jr, LSU

The Dallas Cowboys struggled in the red zone throughout the 2023 season. Despite having a high-powered offense, the team scored a touchdown on just 58% of their red zone trips, ranking just 12th in the NFL. To put that into perspective, the San Francisco 49ers ranked first in the league in this category with 68%. The Cowboys need a consistent end zone threat at the wide receiver position. LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. could fit this mold perfectly. Thomas stands at 6’4” and 205 pounds, providing excellent size at the position. He finished the 2023 season with 17 receiving touchdowns, the most throughout the country this past season. He did this despite not being the number one receiver on his team, as teammate Malik Nabers appears to be a future top-10 pick in this upcoming draft.

Thomas is a perfect candidate to increase his draft stock at the combine, as he is explosive and has deep-threat speed despite his height. An impressive 40-yard dash could continue to help his case as being a first-round draft pick this season. In previous seasons, Thomas would likely be cemented as a first-round pick. However, with this being one of the best wide receiver classes of recent memory, there is a chance that Thomas could slip entirely out of the first round. At minimum, it seems realistic that Thomas could be on the board available at the Cowboys pick at number 24.

It may be hard for some fans to rationalize picking a wide receiver in the first round, with pressing needs at offensive line and linebacker. However, while the need at wide receiver may not appear as pressing, the team should start looking at investing in the position. The Cowboys could very well cut WR Michael Gallup before next season, as he has a potential out in his contract this offseason. WR Brandin Cooks is 30 years old, and isn’t really the future Robin to CeeDee Lamb’s Batman in Dallas. Drafting Thomas could provide a young talent who could step in right away and be a complement to Lamb for the foreseeable future.

LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. didn’t even pickup a football until the 10th grade. Calling him a raw prospect is like saying water is wet. He just turned 21. There’s quite a ceiling here, folks. pic.twitter.com/A83wskFqe8 — Kyle Lindemann (@LuckIsMadeFF) February 19, 2024

LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s Edgerrin Cooper may address a more pressing need for the Dallas Cowboys than Brian Thomas Jr. The Cowboys struggled to fill the void of LB Leighton Vander Esch throughout last season, and struggled to defend the run in his absence. While no official report has come out regarding Vander Esch’s future in the NFL, it would be fair to assume he has played his last down with the Dallas Cowboys. If the Cowboys want to address the linebacker position and get an immediate starter for the 2024 season, Cooper is the answer.

Cooper had a monster year for the Aggies in 2023, racking up 83 total tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Cooper is a prototypical linebacker in the modern NFL. He has great length, athleticism, and versatility at the position. One thing he thrives at is being a downhill run defender. He has good size at the position as well, being listed at 6’3”, 230 pounds. With an impressive 40-yard dash time, he could continue raising his draft stock.

Cooper fits like a glove for what the Dallas Cowboys currently need on their defense. It is the ideal pick if the Cowboys spend a first-round pick on a linebacker. Despite some people believing the first round is too early to spend a pick on a linebacker, the Cowboys organization needs to treat this offseason as they are trying to win the Super Bowl in 2024. They need immediate production at positions where they lacked it in the 2023 season. Cooper would be a homerun selection for the team.