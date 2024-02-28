10 players to keep an eye on for the Cowboys at the scouting combine

One of the bigger events of the offseason is kicking off this week, the 2024 NFL combine. While in Indianapolis, a multitude of NFL hopefuls will be competing in different individual drills to showcase their athleticism and skill set for all 32 NFL teams scouting departments, including the Dallas Cowboys.

By now, you are all probably pretty aware of the Cowboys current roster needs and some of the players they could be targeting in the upcoming NFL draft in April. In fact, you probably have a list of your own of certain players and positions you will be keeping a close for watchful eye on.

Today, we thought we would share with you 10 intriguing prospects we will be focusing our attention on for the Cowboys. Some of them have lingering questions we'd like to have answered, but the majority of them we're just looking forward to seeing how they perform in certain events. Each one could be a potential target for Dallas.

OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

The 6'7", 330-pound former Georgia Bulldog tackle may just be one of the freakiest athletes in the entire 2024 draft class. His movement skills, play strength, and athletic ability are a rarity for a player of his size. He is expected to put on a show at the combine and further cement himself as one of the best tackles entering the draft this year.

OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

The former BYU offensive tackle is someone to keep an eye on for the Cowboys on Day 2 of the draft if they bypass selecting an OT in the first round. The 6'5", 325-pound blindside protector should open a lot of eyes with his athletic skills. He was clocked at hitting 21.5 mph as a 318-pound freshman and is expected to run a sub-5 in the 40-yard dash.

RB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

The former Tennessee RB is expected to be one of the fastest players participating at the NFL Combine. The 20-year-old has already been clocked at 23.6 mph in practice, with a vertical jump of 44 inches, and a 10-8 broad jump. Considering he ran a 4.28 40-yard dash in high school, it wouldn't be surprising to see him run a sub-4.3 in Indianapolis

WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

The Georgia to Texas transfer is probably a fringe first-round WR right now, but could solidify himself as a surefire first-rounder after dominating drills in Indianapolis. The 6'4", 200-pound WR could possibly run a sub-4.4 40-yard dash, have a vertical jump around 40 inches, and a broad jump of around 11 feet.

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

The former Crimson Tide CB is considered one of the best cornerbacks in the 2024 draft class, but there are some questions about his athleticism that may need to be answered in Indianapolis. All eyes will be on how he performs in the 40-yard dash, the fluidity of his backpedal, and if there is any stiffness in his hips when making his transitions.

EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State

If there is one player to put up absurd numbers at the NFL combine, the former Penn State EDGE rusher is probably it. He has one of the most explosive first steps among EDGE players in this year's draft class and is expected to run the 40-yard dash in the mid-4.4 range with a 10-yard split quite possibly as low as 1.4.

DT Byron Murphy, Texas

Measuring in at 6'1" and around 300-pounds, the former Longhorns DT will likely solidify himself as the best at his position at the combine. He is expected to run a 4.8 40-yard dash, bench press 225-pounds around 35 times, and is shooting for a 4.72 seconds in the three-cone drill. His performance in Indianapolis should be tantalizing.

DT T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

At 6'4", 360+-pounds, T'Vondre Sweat's sheer size alone should draw your eye when competing in different drills at the combine. He's not going to blow up any of the drills, but don't be surprised if he tests better-than-expected. He should prove he's much more athletically gifted for a player his size then you may believe. Dallas' next run-stuffer?

LB Payton Wilson, NC State

The biggest way for the former NC State LB to improve his draft stock in Indianapolis is to get a clean bill of health on his medical checkups. The only really red flag for him is his well-documented injury history. If that is all cleared up, the 6'4", 240-pound LB should test like one of the best players at his position and cement himself as one as well.

LB Trevin Wallace, Kentucky

The former Kentucky LB is an intriguing mid-round prospect to keep an eye on for the Cowboys at the combine. The former high school track star is hoping to see his draft stock continue to rise after a strong showing at the Senior Bowl. The 6'2", 240-pound LB has already been clocked at 22 mph and vertical jump 38.5 inches.