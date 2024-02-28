Dallas Cowboys NFL combine meeting tracker

The Dallas Cowboys can officially turn the page to the 2024 season. With the NFL scouting combine underway, they will be looking for the next wave of players to compete towards a Super Bowl run.
The front office has a long track record of developing their draft picks to be impact players within the first few years of their careers. Last season’s class was a bit of a disappointment, but the jury is not out on them and their careers just yet.
It’s important to remember what the context of a “formal” and “informal” meeting with the Cowboys means when reports come out of the team meeting with players.
Always a useful list, BUT I would just caution one thing for fans keeping track: Informal interviews are not considered meaningful to teams. They'll likely have "informal meetings" with just about everyone in Indy.— Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) February 28, 2024
The formals are very important to track. https://t.co/a1ff955Wc6
With that being said, here’s a list of the players Dallas has met with during the NFL Combine.
Defensive Players
Informal Meetings/Interviews:
- Xavier Thomas, DE - Clemson (per Nick Harris)
- David Ugwoegbu, DE - Houston (per Nick Harris)
- Jaylen Harrell, DE - Michigan (met with DL coach Jeff Zgonina per Nicole Hutchinson)
- Eyabi Okie-Anoma, DE - Charlotte (per Nick Harris)
- Mohamed Kamara, DE - Colorado State (per Nick Harris)
- Tyrice Knight, LB - UTEP (per Nick Harris)
- Jaylan Ford, LB - Texas (per Nick Harris)
- Darius Muasau, LB - UCLA (per Nick Harris)
- Curtis Jacobs, LB - Penn State (per Nick Harris)
- Marist Liufau, LB - Notre Dame (per Nick Harris)
- Fabian Lovett, DT - Florida State (per Nick Harris)
- Leonard Taylor III, DT - Miami (per Nick Harris)
- Logan Lee, DT - Iowa (per Nick Harris; also spoke with team at EW Shrine Bowl)
- Zion Logue, DT - Georgia (per Nick Harris)
- Dewayne Carter, DT - Duke (per Nick Harris)
Formal Meetings:
- Edgerrin Cooper, LB - Texas A&M (formal interview per Nicole Hutchinson)
- Junior Colson, LB - Michigan (scheduled formal interview per Nick Harris)
- Ty’Ron Hopper, LB - Missouri (per Nick Harris)
- McKinnley Jackson, DT - Texas A&M (per Nick Harris)
- Maason Smith, DT - LSU (per Nick Harris)
- Kris Jenkins, DT - Michigan (per Nick Harris)
- Ruke Orhorhoro, DT - Clemson (per Nick Harris)
- T’Vondre Sweat, DT - Texas (per Nick Harris)
