Dallas Cowboys NFL combine meeting tracker

The Dallas Cowboys can officially turn the page to the 2024 season. With the NFL scouting combine underway, they will be looking for the next wave of players to compete towards a Super Bowl run.

The front office has a long track record of developing their draft picks to be impact players within the first few years of their careers. Last season’s class was a bit of a disappointment, but the jury is not out on them and their careers just yet.

It’s important to remember what the context of a “formal” and “informal” meeting with the Cowboys means when reports come out of the team meeting with players.

Always a useful list, BUT I would just caution one thing for fans keeping track: Informal interviews are not considered meaningful to teams. They'll likely have "informal meetings" with just about everyone in Indy.



The formals are very important to track. https://t.co/a1ff955Wc6 — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) February 28, 2024

With that being said, here’s a list of the players Dallas has met with during the NFL Combine.

Defensive Players

Informal Meetings/Interviews:

Formal Meetings:

Edgerrin Cooper, LB - Texas A&M (formal interview per Nicole Hutchinson)

Spoke with Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper. He’s had a formal interview with the #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/po2odiKCOg — Nicole Hutchison (@nhutchisontv) February 28, 2024

Offensive Players